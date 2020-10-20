5 Steps To Unlock Your Higher Self

We're all too familiar with the voice that echoes inside our heads. You know the one: the nasty roommate who constantly picks at your faults, real or imagined. No matter how hard you work or how much good you've done, you still hear the words in the background. “You’re too fat,” or, "You’re getting old," and, "You’re not working hard enough." It's the “You’ll never be able to retire well,” and, “She’s too good for you,” or, “He doesn’t care.” The list is never ending. It doesn’t matter if it is true or not; the words still find their mark with an endless barrage of putdowns that your brain creates just for you.

I say "brain" for a reason, because that voice talking is not you. That's your 40,000-year-old brain doing what it was programmed to do. It was programmed to look for things that are wrong to keep you out of trouble. It’s a survival technique. But when your brain doesn’t see anything wrong in the world around you, it looks inward, and the result sounds like a nasty, awful roommate.

You’re so used to hearing your nasty roommate that you rarely see your higher self. This is the part of you that's happy, carefree, and outgoing. It’s that 21st century mind you need to say hello to and acquaint yourself with, because while your 40,000-year-old brain may keep your body safe and alive, it's your 21st century mind that will help you grow and be happy. It will help you become the person you were meant to be.

All you have to do is learn to quiet your 40,000-year-old brain so that you can listen to it. It's easier than you think. Here are five steps: