Beyond Happiness: Is This Little-Known Concept What's Missing From Your Life?

While some are unable to live a happy life, it does not mean they choose to live with purpose and meaning.

Instead, they may seek out novel experiences that enrich their lives, plumbing the gamut from low-cost and free activities to those which require investing more resources. These include travel, literature, film, sports, music, and the arts. Essentially, they seek the aesthetic of life, whether via the richness of one's inner explorations or finding beauty in everyday mundanity.

These interesting and perspective-altering experiences mean that individuals with a psychologically rich life experience a life more intense in both negative and positive emotions. They also have a treasure trove of unusual and captivating stories to draw from.

Unlike those with a happy or meaningful life, those who seek or live psychological richness are higher in openness and curiosity.

Meaning and personal growth can also come from experiencing new and challenging chapters in one's life, but someone living for psychologically richness doesn't necessarily assign meaning to these new experiences the way someone living for meaning might. But the meaningfulness worldview has benefits: The field of post-traumatic growth shows that making sense of one's experiences creates coherence in one's life. This means that we can understand how then leads to now, creating a sense of closure and forgiveness for ourselves, empowering us with a sense of control to design our future instead of being held by the puppet strings of trauma.

And yet, the psychologically rich life does not require meaning-making or personal growth as motivations nor outcomes.