Julie Skon is a writer, entrepreneur, and spiritual healer. She received her B.S. in BioPsychology from UCSB and is a Certified Meditation Teacher with Unplug Meditation. You can find her meditations on Insight Timer. Julie is also the creator of ritual-based brand My Rituelle, the co-founder of mindset elevating brand Modern Muze that holds retreat-style celebrations in beautiful locations around the world, and CEO of conscious gifting business Makers & Goods. Julie’s work has been featured in Forbes, Women’s Health, PopSugar, Los Angeles Times, and Santa Barbara Magazine. She is currently writing her first book.