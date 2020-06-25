Moonstone Crystal Benefits: The Spiritual Reason It's A Cut Above The Rest
Iridescent, luminous, and just plain pretty, moonstone is a favorite of crystal aficionados and gemstone enthusiasts everywhere. Thought to be linked with feminine energy and intuition, here's everything you need to know about moonstone.
History & types of moonstone.
Moonstone has been highly regarded in Eastern cultures for generations as a symbol of good luck, thanks to its shimmery, lit-from-within appearance. It was often used in jewelry in ancient Greek and Roman civilizations, and was closely tied to lunar spirituality and deities, feminine energy, and even fertility.
Also sometimes called hecatolite, moonstone is part of the feldspar group of minerals, and it can be found all over the world, from the U.S., to Australia, to Madagascar, to the Austrian Alps, and more.The highest quality moonstone is essentially colorless with a slightly blue sheen, and translucent quality. Though different varieties range from gray, to green, brown, pink, and even rainbow.
Moonstone properties & benefits.
According to Ashley Leavy, Founder and Educational Director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, moonstone is thought to balance the emotions, increase fascination, improve focus, and correspond to the cycles of life. It's also believed to enhance connection to the divine feminine, increasing feelings of nurturing, spiritual curiosity, surrender and acceptance, and patience. "Moonstone encourages you to experience the freedom that's found through giving into your wild side and following your passions," she says.
And, adds author of Crystals for Healing Karen Frazier, "Moonstone is a great, calming stone, perfect for facilitating better sleep, promoting calmness, and for helping you to have meaningful dreams and supporting psychic vision and intuition."
How to use it.
As with any crystal, there are lots of ways to use moonstone depending on what you're going for. Moonstone can be a great tool for manifesting, so Leavy recommends using it for heart chakra work, to manifest your heart's desire. "Place this crystal outside on the ground, overnight on the night of the Full Moon, to charge it with Lunar energy," she says. "Write down what you’d like to manifest on a small piece of paper and place the charged moonstone atop the paper for one full day and night to call your desire into being. Retrieve the crystal and hold it over your Heart Chakra in meditation for 13 minutes."
Frazier suggests placing your moonstone between your mattress and boxspring to enhance intuitive dreaming. And for a cleansing and clearing new moon ritual, try sitting in your favorite meditation spot with a piece of moonstone in your receiving (non-dominant) hand, or lie on your back and place the moonstone touching your crown chakra, Frazier suggests. "Close your eyes, and visualize white light entering you through the moonstone in your hand, flowing throughout your body to cleanse away anything that doesn’t serve you."
And for a chakra ritual to balance your body, mind, and spirit, you can do a color visualization technique with your moonstone. "Hold a piece of moonstone over your root chakra for about 60 seconds while breathing deeply, visualizing the stone and the chakra center glowing bright red," Leavy notes. "Feel any energy that's not for your highest good being drawn out of the chakra center, moving down your legs, and out through the soles of your feet into the earth. Move the stone up to your sacral chakra and repeat this process while visualizing the color orange. Continue on in this way visualizing yellow at the solar plexus chakra, green at the heart chakra, light blue at the throat chakra, indigo at the third eye chakra, and violet at the crown chakra. Take three deep, cleansing breaths to complete the practice."
How to take care of it.
Caring for your crystals is an important part of getting the most out of them, so it's always a good idea to look into how to best cleanse, activate, and store them.
While some crystals can be cleansed with water or salt, others don’t play well with either. "In order to make things easier to remember, I recommend not using salt and water for crystal cleansing," Frazier says. "Instead, I like to place them in a singing bowl and ring it, or I use palo santo smoke to cleanse them."
Leavy is also a fan of smudging or sounds to cleanse crystals, adding "To cleanse your stones by burning sacred herbs, pass your stones through the smoke (such as sage, sweetgrass, palo santo, or cedar) or incense (such as sandalwood, lavender, or jasmine) for approximately two to three minutes.
And if you really feel like your moonstone needs a deep clean, Leavy suggests burying it. "Dig a small hole where you would like to bury your stone, placing the soil you have removed into an earthenware pot or jar," she says. "Bury the crystal in the soil within the pot or jar. Then, lower the pot into the hole and cover it with the remaining soil. Mark your crystal with a flag or some other marker, and leave the stone buried for at least one week."
To keep your crystal safe, you can consider storing it in a cloth to prevent scratches. If you have it on display, it's a good idea to give it a good cleaning before and after you use it, to prevent it from holding on to excess energy.
Crystals are a wonderful way to elevate your spiritual practice, and with so many different stones and rituals to incorporate, there's no shortage of ways to work with them. If you're looking to bring more balance into your life, heighten your intuition, and get in touch with your feminine nature, moonstone would be a great place to start.
