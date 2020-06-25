Caring for your crystals is an important part of getting the most out of them, so it's always a good idea to look into how to best cleanse, activate, and store them.

While some crystals can be cleansed with water or salt, others don’t play well with either. "In order to make things easier to remember, I recommend not using salt and water for crystal cleansing," Frazier says. "Instead, I like to place them in a singing bowl and ring it, or I use palo santo smoke to cleanse them."

Leavy is also a fan of smudging or sounds to cleanse crystals, adding "To cleanse your stones by burning sacred herbs, pass your stones through the smoke (such as sage, sweetgrass, palo santo, or cedar) or incense (such as sandalwood, lavender, or jasmine) for approximately two to three minutes.

And if you really feel like your moonstone needs a deep clean, Leavy suggests burying it. "Dig a small hole where you would like to bury your stone, placing the soil you have removed into an earthenware pot or jar," she says. "Bury the crystal in the soil within the pot or jar. Then, lower the pot into the hole and cover it with the remaining soil. Mark your crystal with a flag or some other marker, and leave the stone buried for at least one week."

To keep your crystal safe, you can consider storing it in a cloth to prevent scratches. If you have it on display, it's a good idea to give it a good cleaning before and after you use it, to prevent it from holding on to excess energy.

Crystals are a wonderful way to elevate your spiritual practice, and with so many different stones and rituals to incorporate, there's no shortage of ways to work with them. If you're looking to bring more balance into your life, heighten your intuition, and get in touch with your feminine nature, moonstone would be a great place to start.