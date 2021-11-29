Give Your Entire House An Energy Makeover With These Crystals
I'll admit it: I'm a bit of a crystal hoarder. My home may be a maze of stones, but make no mistake: None of them are random. They are all positioned to serve a specific purpose.
As with all interior designs, the best crystal arrangement is one that balances aesthetics and function. While dropping a crystal in any room will immediately lighten the ambiance with positivity and beauty, you can take full advantage of a crystal's potential by placing it strategically.
Here's a peek into the top crystals I place in each room, and how I position them to maximize positive energy.
Kitchen.
Rose quartz:
There’s something so special about a meal prepared with nurturing love. Give everything you cook this same kick by adding the secret ingredient of loving energy to your kitchen: rose quartz. I like to put rose quartz on the windowsills to hold that energetic space as I prepare food and ensure that the ambiance is always centered around love.
Clear quartz:
You can also create a kitchen altar with crystals that inspire creativity and innovation. Every time their sparkle catches your eye, you'll feel a rush of inspiration flow through you. On top of my kitchen table, I have a large clear quartz cluster to keep the energy pure and clean.
When sunlight hits a clear quartz cluster, it streams rainbows into the space and transforms it into a positive place for family meals.
Bedroom.
Selenite:
For many of us, the most important room to keep energetically pure is the bedroom. It’s where we rejuvenate from the day’s exhaustion, sleep, love, and ponder our innermost feelings. For this reason, it's great to keep a deep energy cleanser like selenite—the crystal of "liquid light"—under your bed or pillow for restful sleep and sweet dreams.
Living room.
Amethyst:
Nobody wants to come home after a hard day’s work and lift their feet up in a space that’s as tense as they are. Stress-relieving amethyst is perfect for generating a relaxing, rejuvenating space.
I've found that this stone can help clear negativity and emit positive, protective energy. Then again, it’s one of those crystals that you really can’t go wrong with, so try placing it in any room of the house!
Kid's room.
Celestite:
I always like to keep celestite in my kids’ rooms, as it carries a calming, soothing energy. The gentle vibration of this luminescent stone quells chaos and ushers in a protective field of white light.
Smoky quartz:
Every now and then, depending on the energy of the space, I also like to add smoky quartz to my kids’ bedrooms to stabilize and absorb any unwanted energy.
Front door.
Pyrite & carnelian:
Black tourmaline:
On the exterior, by the front door or any door leading inside, I place a piece of black tourmaline for added protection.
Garden.
Green aventurine:
Green aventurine guides earthly energy up into the roots to pulse vitality throughout your plants. Bury a clean stone in the soil of your garden or potted plant, and add a clear quartz for some extra energy amplification.
The garden is also the perfect place to set any crystals that have been cracked or chipped. You don't want to throw them away, so give them the job of helping your plants grow!
Set yours with a quick meditation in the garden, focusing on what you want for your plants. For instance, if you always forget to water, set an intention to be more mindful and attentive, then bury the stone back in the earth.