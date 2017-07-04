Give Your Entire House An Energy Makeover With These Crystals

I'll admit it: I'm a bit of a crystal hoarder. My crystals represent memories—each one reminding me of where I first spotted it, whether on a faraway spiritual journey or at a giant mineral exhibition just across town. My home may be a maze of stones, but make no mistake: None of them are random. Every one is positioned to serve a specific purpose.

As with all interior design, the best crystal arrangement is one that balances aesthetic and function. While dropping a crystal in any room will immediately lighten the ambience with positivity and beauty, you can take full advantage of a crystal's potential by placing it strategically. Here's a peek into how I lay out my own gemstones.