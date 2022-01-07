The tradition of birth month flowers is thought to have begun in Roman times. Back then, flowers were used as decorations or given as gifts as a way to honor birthdays. As the "language of flowers" evolved in the 18th century and into the 19th century, certain flowers were used to send discreet messages through their various unspoken meanings.

Fast-forward to today, and each month still has at least one beautiful bloom to its name. Here's a quick overview of each birth month's flower—plus what it symbolizes and how to enjoy its gifts: