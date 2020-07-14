9 Yoga Symbols & How To Incorporate Them In Your Practice Respectfully

Siddhartha Gautama, who would become known as the Buddha, lived during the fifth century B.C., and since Buddhism has grown, his image has been used to represent enlightenment, oneness, and peace. Buddhism as a religion comes back to the teachings of the Buddha, and Buddha statues are common around the world in spiritual spaces. Sometimes depicted as Zen, sometimes laughing, the Buddha himself can be thought of as one of the original yogis and a teacher that dispels ignorance, Sundaram says.