9 Yoga Symbols & How To Incorporate Them In Your Practice Respectfully

Om symbol is often seen in yoga, since the practice has roots in Hinduism. "Yoga is all about unification and the Om symbol represents that in Hinduism," Dheepa Sundaram, Ph.D., assistant professor of religious studies at the University of Denver, tells mbg. The symbol was included in the Vedas, the most ancient Hindu scriptures, and it refers to the breath of the universe, thought to be its original sound.

The various curves of this symbol represent waking consciousness, dreaming, and deep sleep. The small curved line in the middle represents illusion and it separates one from transcendence, which is represented by the topmost shape.