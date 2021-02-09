Flower remedies are made by gathering blossoms at the height of bloom and floating them in a crystal bowl of spring water. After a few hours in full sunlight, the water is thought to become imprinted with the energy of that flower. The water is then bottled and preserved to be digested in small quantities every day. Not to be confused with essential oils, these remedies are scentless.

Bach Flower Remedies were created in the 1930s by Edward Bach, M.D.—a British doctor. Over the years, Bach observed that his happier patients seemed to recover faster than the ones who were hopeless or depressed, indicating that illness begins in the spirit. He then made it his life's work to focus on treatments for emotional distress.

Dr. Bach eventually created what he believed to be a complete healing system, comprised of 38 different flower essences—one for every type of human emotion.

Though scientific research on their benefits is limited, these essences are commonly used to encourage positivity and clear away any negativity.