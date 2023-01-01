What do you want to be known for, Gemini? In 2023, leadership is calling—but don’t expect to take any shortcuts. Are your skills up to par? Level up! Over the next couple years, you can establish yourself as a heavy hitter or an expert in your field, as long as you’re willing to put in the time. Need credentials or additional training? Pay the dues now and it will pay dividends later. Friends in your network can open doors, especially in the first half of the year, when your social butterfly wings will shimmer.