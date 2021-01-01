Relationships don’t have to be so serious, do they? In 2021, the answer is no…and yes. With the lunar North Node (destiny point) in Gemini, a meant-to-be bond could develop, perhaps in the afterglow (or aftermath) of 2020’s events. But with sober Saturn and your ruler, adventurous Jupiter, mixing and mingling in your friendly, flirty third house, you’ll be torn. Part of you wants to lock things down, but not at the expense of your autonomy. Lovers may accuse you of keeping them at arm’s length, and it’s kind of true.

Thanks to the karmic South Node in Sagittarius all year, your lens is flipped inward. First step? Give yourself space to be authentic about what makes you feel happy and fulfilled. No, it might not be what society or your lover(s) say is the “right” answer. But thanks to a rare pair of eclipses in your sign on May 26 and December 4, you’re ready to dig deep in the name of personal discovery. Once you’re clear, Saturn and Jupiter will support you in communicating your vision and creating love by your own design. The June 10 solar eclipse in Gemini activates your relationship zone, which could shake up the status quo and spark a brand-new chapter in amour.

When Venus turns retrograde at the year’s end from December 19 until January 29, 2022, money matters could become a sore spot. Buffer yourself from the breakdown in advance! Spend this year learning to budget with your partner. Single? Start setting clear boundaries with dates and would-be-mates about who pays for what.