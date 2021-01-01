Here's What 2021 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign
The 2021 yearly forecast is in: mbg's resident astrologers, The AstroTwins, are predicting that the coming year will further jumble our relationship with time and transform how we interact with each other. But some key transits spell out more hopeful days ahead: A Gemini/Sagittarius eclipse hints that global transformation is near, while Jupiter's movements could bring long-buried secrets to light. Their advice to everyone? Take things day by day, but don't lose sight of long-term goals too. For more personalized insights, follow along here as the AstroTwins divulge their much-anticipated sign-by-sign predictions.
Aries
Did last year feel like all work, no play? That’s about to change, Aries. In 2020, a trio of planets in Capricorn gathered in your goal-oriented tenth house, activating your ambitions. Now, Jupiter and Saturn have moved into Aquarius and your eleventh house of teamwork and technology. In 2021, you’ll get by with a little—or maybe a lot—of help from your friends. Together, you could come up with a world-changing (and profitable) idea or two!
Love and Romance:
Cupid launches a crowdsourcing campaign on your behalf as lucky Jupiter and stable Saturn unite in your communal eleventh house. Although you’re not naturally a “joiner,” love may be found through your participation in groups, organizations, and online communities.
Digital dating brings luckier swipes for single Rams, but a fateful introduction could just as easily come via mutual friends. No matter your relationship status, this is a year to be experimental and open. Need to let go of a past love? Grieve and heal while Jupiter in Pisces loosens the ties that bind from May 13 to July 28. Long-term goals come to the fore November 5, as Venus embarks on an extended, four-month tour through Capricorn, but ease off the throttle while the love planet’s retrograde from December 19, 2021, to January 29, 2022.
Career and Money:
Innovative Aries will thrive in 2021, as enterprising Jupiter fistbumps industrious Saturn in your futuristic, tech-savvy eleventh house. As the zodiac’s trailblazer, you love being part of whatever is new and next! Good news: In 2021, emerging industries call your name.
From alternative energy to plant medicine that treats trauma, you could find yourself submerged in a cutting-edge field. Learn whatever new technology is involved. Studying and learning will be as enjoyable as reaching the end goal, thanks to a pair of Sagittarius eclipses on May 26 and December 4.
Friends and Family:
The Aries soul squad is shaping up! As Jupiter expands your social reach, you’ll attract new friends both online and IRL. Simultaneously, Saturn draws well-connected people in your realms of interest, from activism to entrepreneurship. Family may take a backseat to your friend group this year, but take care not to neglect your clan.
On June 10, the Gemini solar eclipse could reconfigure your inner circle, shifting people’s roles and changing your priorities. Siblings, neighbors, and close friends could be part of this evolution. You won’t take kindly to anyone clipping your wings or demanding 24/7 participation. At the same, time, membership has its privileges in 2021, so if you’ve found a crew that speaks your language, stop being a stubborn holdout, Aries. Sign up and pledge your allegiance!
Taurus
For the last couple years, the only constant in your life has been change. Good news, Taurus: 2021 brings some much-desired stability to the mix—at last. As Jupiter and Saturn commune in Aquarius and your ambitious tenth house, you can hone your visionary ideas down to a few concrete goals, which you’ll pursue with trademark Taurean tenacity. Don’t worry: With innovator Uranus still in your sign until 2026, life will be anything but dull. But you do like to see results for your efforts, and in 2021, you will. Pro tip: Who you surround yourself with matters, so align with the winner’s circle and VIPs (while staying humble, of course). Simplify, prioritize, and don’t settle.
Love and Romance:
Steady, enduring relationships are the preference for many Bulls, and with Jupiter and Saturn united in your tenacious tenth house for most of 2021, you’re playing the long game. But don’t rule out sexy exploration! (That can happen within the container of a committed bond, you know.)
Not only is shock-jock Uranus spending the entire year in your sign, making you extra spontaneous, but when Jupiter electrifies your liberated eleventh house from May 13 to July 28, you could rebel against structures that feel confining. The trick? To feed both your traditional side and your naughty one. On November 5, Venus kicks off a four-month-long tour through Capricorn and your adventurous, free-spirited ninth house. Cross-cultural connections sizzle and long-distance arrangements thrive. Looser restrictions can also be fun for couples, but be warned! When your romantic ruling planet turns retrograde for six weeks on December 19, chemistry experiments could blow up if you race into anything impetuously—or without clear agreements.
Career and Money:
Three of the year’s four eclipses charge up your money axis, revealing hidden opportunities to earn and learn. You work hard for your cash; now, make sure it returns the favor by investing in things that grow in value or bring a compounding interest. Career goals will consume many Tauruses to the point of obsession, thanks to Jupiter and Saturn in your ambitious tenth house. Focus and charge ahead because this could be one of the most successful years you’ve had in over a decade!
Looking to reinvent yourself or embark on a new path? The Jupiter-Saturn combo helps you artfully transition. Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater or quit five minutes before the miraculous payday. Past experiences are building blocks to future gains, and you may get one last windfall from work you’ve done for years—especially near the Taurus lunar eclipse on November 19.
Friends and Family:
Busy Bulls won’t have time to toast the town in 2021, but don’t let relationships falter with your VIP friends and relatives. Block out slots on your calendar for your inner circle, like Sunday dinners or Tuesday game night. Planning ahead will be essential, even if you’re only meeting up monthly or for a seasonal vacation. With your prestigious tenth house activated by Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius, there’s a nonexistent line between socializing and networking.
Plant yourself among people of notable status. Join clubs or get yourself nominated for an elite organization. Warning: When Jupiter chills in Pisces from May 13 to July 28, you may feel like deactivating your membership in any exclusive societies. This “one love” transit will connect you to some colorful characters, iconoclasts and activists!
Gemini
Get ready for a year of “structured expansion,” Gemini—and yes, that’s an oxymoron. But taking calculated risks will help you win the bigger game in 2021. With growth-driven Jupiter and cautious Saturn both in Aquarius and your supersizing ninth house, you’ll thrive by doing things one step at a time when you can.
The best news? The intensely emotional energy of 2020 has lifted, so you can set your sights on your highest calling. And with the karmic north node in Gemini in 2021, nothing short of pursuing your ultimate purpose will do!
Love and Romance:
Meant-to-be mates or star-crossed lovers? Whether they emerge for a reason, a season, or a lifetime, relationships have a destined quality in 2021, thanks to the karmic South Node spending the whole year in Sagittarius and your partnership-oriented seventh house.
Two tide-turning eclipses in Sagittarius, on May 26 and December 4, could bring rapid (and potentially exhilarating!) developments in your love life. The trick to seeing people’s true colors is to remain as “in the now” as you possibly can—even if every part of you wants to project a fantasized future. That said, happily coupled Gems could embark on a grand adventure this year, like traveling the country by van for three months or starting a bespoke business from your kitchen table.
Career and Money:
Your career is on an exciting upswing this year as cosmic collaborators Jupiter and Saturn team up in Aquarius and your enterprising ninth house. Jupiter is the galactic gambler while Saturn likes to play it safe. Their paradoxical energy advances your efforts in a way that’s both cutting edge and stable—how Gemini is that?!
From May 13 to July 28, Jupiter rises into Pisces and your tenth house of achievement and status, which could usher in work with an established company or long-term client. Ready to pivot? Studious Saturn lends support for Geminis who want to enroll in school or create a curriculum to teach whatever you’ve mastered.
Friends and Family:
Indie-spirited Gemini, don’t forget your people! Jupiter’s breezy tour through Aquarius will expand your social circle, turning strangers into BFFs in the blink of an eye. But “instant intimacy” doesn’t replace time-tested trust. Make time for the friends who have had your back over the years. Visiting far-flung family, or even touring your ancestral homeland, could make a worthwhile vacation in 2021.
Leave some blank spaces on that calendar! As the North Node in Gemini activates your autonomous first house, your “me time” will be more precious—and productive—than ever.
Cancer
You learned so much about partnerships in 2020, Cancer, thanks to a rare trio of planets in Capricorn activating your relationship sector. Sure, you may be a pro at pairing up, but you tend to drift into either a dependent or caretaker role. Last year was all about balancing your bonds, which allow them to go much deeper in 2021. Good thing, because this year has a big emphasis on merging your superpowers with a select few—all while welcoming some trailblazing new friends to your crew.
Love and Romance:
Ready to set new depth records in the Love Olympics? Serious Saturn and adventurous Jupiter plunge into Aquarius this year, making waves in your eighth house of intimacy, seduction, and shared resources.
Surface encounters were never your sensitive sign’s thing to begin with, so you’ll navigate these seas with greater ease than most. Still, the transformational energy of the eighth house can bring some stormy endings, scintillating beginnings, and a lot of ups and downs in between.
Erotic exploration can get downright freaky during wild-child Jupiter’s two laps through Aquarius until May 13 and again from July 28 to December 28. Business partnerships can also get off the ground, whether you’re raising funds for a startup venture or funneling savings into a group investment.
While there’s no such thing as “too close” for most of the year, you could get a case of cold feet when Jupiter darts into Pisces for a brief spell, from May 13 to July 28. During that indie-spirited circuit, relationships with plenty of breathing room will be your jam. But you’ll be back into full-on twosome mode on November 5, when seductive Venus camps out in Capricorn, your seventh house of relationships, for an extended four-month spell.
Head’s up: radiant Venus goes retrograde from December 19, 2021 to January 29, 2022. This can reignite an old flame or revive a nostalgic activity you once loved sharing with your partner.
Career and Money:
Enterprising Jupiter joins power-broker Saturn in your eighth house of big money for most of 2021. Nothing wrong with working a stable job but think beyond the nine-to-five grind. Lump-sum earnings could flow in from an advance payment, bonus, commission, or property sale. Royalties or passive income from digital downloads, like music, e-books, or online courses, can also pad your pockets.
The Gemini solar (new moon) eclipse on June 10 activates your sixth house of daily work. If you’re searching for a steadier income stream, this lunar lift can bring a gig that covers your baseline bills.
Friends and Family:
Tighten up the radius of your inner circle…yes, Cancer, just a smidge more. While you’ve always preferred a close-knit crew, 2021’s intimate vibe makes one-on-ones your favorite way to bond. Here’s the chance you’ve been waiting for to create memorable moments with a favorite relative or a new potential BFF.
Coupled Crabs, if you’ve fallen into the habit of making your partner your everything, branch out. Developing a close friendship (or two) outside of the relationship is a wise tactic this year. Not only will the outside support take the pressure off your partner to meet your every need, but it can do wonders to revive the sexy dynamics between you. The November 19 lunar (full moon) eclipse in Taurus boosts your popularity both far and wide. With this new eclipse series activating your cooperative eleventh house until October 2023, the people you connect with near the end of this year, especially online, could usher you into new social circles, introducing you to cultural hotspots and extracurriculars that revive your joie de vivre.
Leo
Make it a double! Committed partnerships are the key theme of 2021, and you’ll team up with people who complement you to a royal tee. Sweet relief for your communal sign! You’re at your best when you’re “among the people,” after all. 2020 was depressingly isolated for so many Leos, full of hard work, endless details, and possibly a health issue or two. This year, you can lean on your most supportive soul-family and balance your bonds. Beauty, meaningful connections, and deep conversations? Yes, please!
Love and Romance:
Relationships are your raison d’etre in 2021, as expansive Jupiter tours the most twosome-focused parts of your chart—Aquarius and your committed seventh house, and Pisces, the ruler of your intimately bonded eighth house.
Indeed, pairing up can bring the greatest adventures this year! But there’s a price of admission to enjoy those rides. Weighty, somber Saturn drops anchor in Aquarius (your seventh house) all year, bringing its maturing influence to the mix. The dopamine-fueled highs of “new relationship energy” that cascades through romantic, creative and business partnerships can keep you excited about possibilities, thanks not only to Jupiter, but also to a pair of exhilarating eclipses on May 26 and December 4. Simultaneously, Saturn demands “adulting.”
How do your values mesh emotionally, spiritually, and financially? Are you and your other half stable enough to weather the long-range challenges that come with collaborating? All this and more will be on the table, but if you can negotiate your way through the highs and lows, you might be on solid footing as a dynamic duo before the year is through!
Career and Money:
Roll call! Is Team Leo operating at the highest level of integrity and professionalism? Who you work with in 2021 is as important as what you’re doing for pay. People can make or break your passion for a project, shaping your own success profile for better or for worse. Be vigilant about who is in your crew and where your name is associated. A high-paying gig might not be worth the price if a sketchy character or company tarnishes your sterling reputation.
Is it time to shake things up? By-the-books Saturn in your partnership corner locks into three dynamic squares with changemaker Uranus in Taurus and your tenth house of success on February 17, June 14 and December 24. Near these dates, you’ll see who can step it up and who needs to step to the left. Leadership opportunities abound, which may throw power dynamics into a temporary tailspin. Hey, Leo, you can’t hold yourself back just to spare someone’s fragile ego. Play fair, of course, but keep moving forward. Groom yourself for a royal role, which could be yours for the taking near the success-boosting Taurus lunar eclipse on November 19.
Friends and Family:
With so much attention on one-on-one interactions, your social circle could shrink considerably in 2021, which is not the worst thing, Leo. The quality of your interactions will thrive, even if the quantity of your Instagram followers takes a dip. C’est la vie!
While Jupiter plunges into Pisces from May 13 to July 28, you’ll be more introspective than ever. Assemble a small crew of intimates with whom you can share secrets, work through emotional blocks, and provide supportive advice for one another. Family gatherings may be replaced with individual visits—a true relief since you won’t have to navigate everyone else’s complex dynamics! Be extra mindful about your holiday season guest lists. With sociable Venus retrograde for six weeks beginning December 19, opt out of stressful scenarios, even if that means booking hotels for annoying relatives or ringing in 2022 on a remote beach!
Virgo
After a colorful 2020, you’re ready for a bit more regimen and routine. Good news: 2021 puts you in an oh-so Virgo groove, as you focus on bringing order and wellness back to your cosmic court. While there will still be plenty of adventures and vision quests, you’ll be able to support your pioneering ideas with solid plans. A strong relationship theme arises this summer, so as you make your yearly calendar, leave plenty of white space midyear to cultivate dynamic duos.
Love and Romance:
Simmering passion gets turned up to a boil several times in 2021—especially if you’ve devoted ample time to self-care. From May 13 to July 28, boundless, bawdy Jupiter sails through Pisces, activating your seventh house of partnerships for the first time since 2011!
During this cycle, which resumes again on December 28, you could liberate yourself from a restrictive relationship or rewrite the rules of romance. Long-distance? Living Apart Together (LAT)? You may surprise yourself by being extremely open-minded. Both of the love planets, Venus and Mars, will visit Virgo in 2021. Glow-up goddess Venus swings through your sign from July 21 to August 16, joined by her dance partner Mars from July 29 to September 14. Hello, romantic and erotic renaissance! Venus takes an extended tour through Capricorn and your lovestruck fifth house from November 5, 2021, to March 6, 2022. This four-month cycle could bring anything from pregnancies to proposals to a passionate affair de coeur. But easy does it after December 19, when Venus ends the year in a signal-jamming retrograde.
Career and Money:
Werk, Virgo! With disciplined Saturn in Aquarius activating your industrious sixth house all year (and until March 7, 2023), you’ll be a busy bee. Duties may feel a tad “lather, rinse, repeat,” but you’ll welcome the stability. Fortunately, venturesome Jupiter weaves in and out of Aquarius—from January 1 to May 13 and again from July 28 to December 28—which could set you on a steady growth trajectory. Figure out the right routine and you’ll relish the work you do.
In 2021, process and technique are as important as the results. On June 10, the solar (new moon) eclipse in Gemini touches the top of your chart, bringing promising possibilities for your career. If you want to make a name for yourself, you’ll have to leap quickly!
Friends and Family:
Your inner circle is always at the top of your priority list, but with Jupiter and Saturn regulating the flow from your disciplined sixth house, you could have a breakthrough around setting boundaries. You’re the sign of selfless service, yes, but don’t confuse that with being a martyr. With both planets in idealistic Aquarius, you could connect to a high-minded crew, especially if they are as devoted to healthy practices as you are. Depending on safety restrictions, you might join a meditation circle or a hiking club.
Two Sagittarius eclipses on May 26 and December 4 activate your domestic fourth house, which could bring fast-moving developments involving your residence or family.
Libra
Back in the limelight! After a domestic and homebound 2020 that put you in touch with your emotions, you’re ready for a year of fun, celebration and expression. Here it comes! Those deep roots you planted will keep you just grounded enough to handle the whirlwind of attention-grabbing moments that 2021 will serve up. Glamour and romance return with Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius (whew!). Expect frequent visits from Cupid and maybe even the stork! A passion project could also consume you, providing an outlet for your boundless creativity.
Love and Romance:
Ready to create some lasting love in your life? Cupid is back in your corner in 2021, slinging golden-tipped arrows while simultaneously putting you through relationship boot camp. On the upside, expansive Jupiter soars through Aquarius, activating your fifth house of love, fertility and creativity until May 13, then again from July 28 to December 28. Amour could arrive from a long-distance locale or via a scintillating cross-cultural connection. Coupled Libras could take off on your dream trip or relocate to a juicier destination. Pregnancies may be on the agenda, or you could spend more quality time with the kids you already have.
But there is a catch: Boundless Jupiter will share a flight path with restrictive Saturn, who is also in Aquarius all year (and until March 7, 2023). Even if you want to be swept off your feet, you’ll feel like you’re wearing heavy-soled combat boots instead of lightweight glass slippers. But hey, Libra, you’re kind of a “warrior for love” in 2021. If it’s worth having in your life, it’s worth fighting for…or at least, putting in the necessary hard work that goes along with relationships.
Career and Money:
Cue the (Libra) Gwen Stefani, because those “if I was a rich girl” fantasies will be dancing through your head. Abundant Jupiter in your glamorous fifth house will whet your appetite for luxury, so you might as well make a budget. With Saturn riding shotgun, you’ll have more discipline, so instead of scooping up every trendy treasure that beckons you with a shoppable Instagram link, think in terms of “building a wardrobe” or buying “investment pieces.” At work, you could be called into a leadership role, or have an opportunity to make bank from your creative talents. Get organized while Jupiter is in Pisces and your systematic sixth house from May 13 to July 28, a period that may require more “lather, rinse, repeat” work. Investments pay off near the lunar eclipse on November 19, the first in a two-year series that will rev up your money mojo!
Friends and Family:
A little space, please? After three close-knit years of bonding with your innermost circle, you’re ready to break free and explore your autonomous side. It’s not that you’ll ditch your family in 2021, but you may limit the time spent together to quality over quantity. Groupthink is the last thing you want to get sucked into in 2021, but in order to formulate your opinion (and uncover your independent values), you may have to stray from the flock a bit. Two eclipses in your zone of peers, on May 26 and December 4, attract soulful friends and deepen your connection to relatives close in age, like siblings or cousins. Make up for lost time after November 5, when your ruler, sentimental Venus, dips into Capricorn and your family-friendly fourth house for four months.
Holidays will be extra nostalgic due to Venus retrograde from December 19, 2021, to January 29, 2022—as long as you steer clear of difficult relatives!
Scorpio
Ready to rejuvenate, Scorpio? Your 2020 was a whirlwind despite the pandemic, with meetings, pivots, and an endless stream of details to manage. You did it (yay, you!) but you’re ready for a much-deserved break. In 2021, you’re invited to fortify your foundation as the stars spotlight domestic life, family, and self-care. Ready to put down roots—or maybe even to rip up the ones you have and plant new ones? Home is definitely where the heat is in 2021! Relationships are also fired up, especially midyear when “summer lovin’” could become more than just a classic song from Grease!
Love and Romance:
Relationships take a turn for the intimate, which is just the way your security-loving sign likes it. As Jupiter and Saturn anchor in your fourth house of nesting and emotional security, closeness is what you crave. (As long as you have some sort of privacy, too!) Cohabitating, starting (or blending) families, building your dream house—topics like these could be on the agenda for coupled Scorpios.
Single? Traditional types will make you swoon, but make sure there’s enough “spice” to accompany the “nice.” Bawdy Jupiter bolts into Pisces mid-year, setting your head-turning, romantic fifth house on fire from May 13 to July 28. Circle these dates as “high season” for love—and get ready for a sexy surprise at the June 10 solar eclipse! On November 19, the lunar eclipse in Taurus could cement a relationship that’s been growing closer all year. Sharpen your communication skills when Venus embarks on a four-month tour of Capricorn starting November 5. When the love planet turns retrograde for six weeks on December 19, your words can make or break a relationship!
Career and Money:
Kitchen-table side hustle, anyone? As serious Saturn and enterprising Jupiter join forces in Aquarius and your domestic zone, you could set up shop at Chateau Scorpio and make a killing! A family-based business may be the path to prosperity. Just make sure everyone’s turf is clearly marked! Three eclipses—on May 26, June 10 and December 4—activate your money axis. The way you earn and save could shift near these dates, or you might be invited to be part of a promising investment. Scorpio business owners could raise funds for a venture, especially if it has a socially responsible mission or incorporates technology. Powerful women may show up as mentors, or you could get involved with a company whose mission supports families, children and female-identified people.
Jupiter’s fame-boosting tour of Pisces, from May 13 to July 28, could draw media attention to your work. Camera-ready Scorpios can burst onto the scene as influencers, YouTubers, or other public figures during this mid-year cycle.
Friends and Family:
Gather by the hearth! Family (including chosen family) is a primary focus of 2021. That means you have cosmic permission to draw a tight ring around your inner circle and concentrate on the relationships that mean the most to you.
Then again, Scorpio, is it time to cut a few cords? Relationships that have grown codependent buckle under Saturn’s strain—and with Saturn in your domestic house, the struggle for individuality may involve your mom or a female child. Embrace the space! Adulting is healthy for everyone (who’s over 21, at least). Once you get through this, you’ll re-establish the bond on more equal footing. Siblings, coworkers, and friends close in age will warm your holiday season, as convivial Venus cruises through Capricorn for four months on November 5. A holiday season reunion trip could be epic when Venus spins retrograde for six weeks on December 19.
Sagittarius
Ready for some fun in 2021? If last year felt like all work and very little play, that will change in the New Year. To your relief, variety is the spice of 2021—with lots of people, projects and great conversations that keep life interesting. You’re at your happiest with multiple irons in the fire, but be careful not to take on too much unless you’ve built a proper structure to support them. Luckily, you’ve got plenty of cosmic help teaching you the number-one Sagittarius lesson: how to delegate instead of DIY-ing. With that fresh arrow in your holster, the world is truly yours, Archer!
Love and Romance:
Relationships don’t have to be so serious, do they? In 2021, the answer is no…and yes. With the lunar North Node (destiny point) in Gemini, a meant-to-be bond could develop, perhaps in the afterglow (or aftermath) of 2020’s events. But with sober Saturn and your ruler, adventurous Jupiter, mixing and mingling in your friendly, flirty third house, you’ll be torn. Part of you wants to lock things down, but not at the expense of your autonomy. Lovers may accuse you of keeping them at arm’s length, and it’s kind of true.
Thanks to the karmic South Node in Sagittarius all year, your lens is flipped inward. First step? Give yourself space to be authentic about what makes you feel happy and fulfilled. No, it might not be what society or your lover(s) say is the “right” answer. But thanks to a rare pair of eclipses in your sign on May 26 and December 4, you’re ready to dig deep in the name of personal discovery. Once you’re clear, Saturn and Jupiter will support you in communicating your vision and creating love by your own design. The June 10 solar eclipse in Gemini activates your relationship zone, which could shake up the status quo and spark a brand-new chapter in amour.
When Venus turns retrograde at the year’s end from December 19 until January 29, 2022, money matters could become a sore spot. Buffer yourself from the breakdown in advance! Spend this year learning to budget with your partner. Single? Start setting clear boundaries with dates and would-be-mates about who pays for what.
Career and Money:
Last year’s Capricorn cluster (Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, eclipses and the South Node) put major emphasis on your second house of income. Money was on your mind, and not just because of the economic and pandemic turbulence. This year, only Pluto will linger in the Sea Goat’s sphere. If you’ve been pondering a job change, you could finally make the leap this year! Some Archers are ready to put better boundaries around your work so it doesn’t spill into your “free time” 24/7. Innovative Uranus is well into its journey through Taurus and your sixth house of work and wellness. Many hands—along with digital solutions and apps—can lighten your workload. With Jupiter and Saturn in your zone of cooperation, partnering up with a sibling or friend could open up your schedule while paving the way to prosperity.
These power planets are also activating your teaching and communication skills. Write that advice book, start your podcast, or share your skills through a webinar series. When Venus turns retrograde from December 19, 2021, to January 29, 2022, make sure you have a cushion for unexpected expenses.
Friends and Family:
Does it feel like everyone wants a piece of your time? You’ll be quite the popular one this year, thanks to your ruler Jupiter’s tour through Aquarius and your garrulous third house. Exuberant Archers were born with a raging case of FOMO, but saying “Yes!” to too many things could seriously drain you in 2021. Boundary-hound Saturn will crash into three tense squares with Uranus, illuminating the importance of discernment. We know you want to have it all, Archer, but that desire could mean losing out on something (or someone) truly meaningful because you’ve overcommitted.
Is it time to cohabitate or change your living situation? Jupiter’s brief visit to Pisces from May 13 to July 28 is an ideal window for dealing with domestic matters. Family pressures could become overwhelming, but you don’t have to run away to liberate yourself. Let this candid energy help you speak your truth and enlist your family’s support. Ready to pull up the stakes or do some renovations to your home? While Jupiter is in Pisces midyear, you could get this mission in motion, but it might take until 2022 before you make any major moves.
Capricorn
Ready for the next leg of your reinvention tour? Last year’s extreme pileup of planets in Capricorn left you both exhilarated and exhausted. You began a new 12-year chapter of your life, and may have completely shifted directions, pivoting down a whole new path. But um, where was this journey leading you? As your fellow Capricorn J.R.R. Tolkien said, “Not all who wander are lost.” Prepare to craft all your new self-discovery into Capricorn 2.0. Your 2021 mission: take the fresh-start energy and build it into something tangible. The stars are ready to guide you!
Love and Romance:
Curate a playlist of sexy slow jams. They’re the perfect soundtrack for 2021’s chilled out vibes. With Jupiter and Saturn mingling in Aquarius and your sensual second house for most of the year, you’re not rushing toward any climactic finales. Take your time and enjoy the buildup of sweet affection. (And if you’re feeling it, lean into the experimental Aquarian energy!)
Make regular deposits in the “emotional bank account.” Prepare healthy breakfasts for two, send supportive texts before your partner’s big meeting. Show that you can be trusted by keeping your word and being on time for plans. These considerate actions might seem small, but they’ll be important capital when Saturn in Aquarius gets embroiled in three squares with chaotic Uranus in Taurus and your fifth house of romance on February 17, June 14 and December 24.
Jupiter’s brief tour through Pisces activates your flirty third house from May 13 to July 28. Intense feelings could cool, or you may require a little more space before making a big commitment near the year’s end. You’ll be back to love magnet status by November 5, when Venus embarks on a four-month tour through Capricorn. You may have a big announcement near the Taurus lunar (full moon) eclipse on November 19, like a proposal or pregnancy. A past “situationship” could heat up again when Venus pivots retrograde for six weeks, starting December 19.
Career and Money:
After three years of hustling and paying your dues, 2021 could bring well-deserved compensation. While this probably won’t arrive as a huge lump sum deposited in your bank account, a Jupiter-Saturn mashup in your second house of financial stability promises a reliable flow of income. Expenses may increase under Jupiter’s watch, and sensible Saturn could inspire you to tuck away more retirement funds. Budgeting and careful planning will be important to maintain in 2021.
Some Capricorns may have to tighten your belts or work a lower-paying “bridge job” as you continue breaking into a new industry. If you’re on the hunt for more gainful employment, circulate near June 10, when the Gemini solar (new moon) eclipse opens unexpected doors to opportunity. Throughout the year, Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius and your money zone will clash with spontaneous Uranus in your luxe-loving fifth house. Your competitive or status-driven side could flare, but curb those inclinations. Keeping up with the Joneses will send you down a slippery slope during these planetary squares. Instead, quantify “enough” and make that your magic number for 2021. Simple pleasures satisfy!
Friends and Family:
With Aquarius in your traditional second house, you’ll feel happiest in the cozy company of the people who know you best. Take the reins, gathering your inner circle for Zoom check-ins and IRL vacations. When Jupiter zips through your friendship zone from May 13 to July 28, your social calendar will fill up quickly as you mingle with both new and old friends.
The local scene could become a buzzing place for Capricorns to make your mark. Get involved, whether you’re hosting gatherings at area venues or becoming a vocal activist in your community. Head’s up: Pleasure planet Venus is retrograde in Capricorn from December 19, 2021, to January 29, 2022, a time where you may feel more introverted. Step back from holiday hosting duties and let someone else organize the menu, decorations and other details that you’d normally insist upon handling. Being a guest can be fun, too!
Aquarius
The Aquarian Decade has officially begun—and you’re the star of it! Get ready for a bold new chapter of your life. With both Jupiter and Saturn in your sign this year, grand changes and new life structures are headed your way. After the December 21, 2020, Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in your sign launched you out of the cosmic cannon, it’s anyone’s guess where your nomadic and futuristic sign will land. But you’ll hardly care, since 2021 is filled with the kind of novelty and adventure Water Bearers live for. Let the reinvention tour begin!
Love and Romance:
Romance takes a back seat to solo pursuits in 2021, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fix! But you might have to opt for quality over quantity as serious Saturn and jovial Jupiter team up in Aquarius and your self-possessed, trailblazing first house. Personal growth and passion projects will be all-consuming at times. You’re not purposely ignoring your heart! (Or regions further south.) But with so many dreams to pursue, you may find it difficult to focus on just one person.
If you don’t want relationships to wither on the vine, tap into Saturn’s planning powers. Fostering healthy dialogue is especially crucial if you share a home or co-parent with a mate, since wrench-throwing Uranus (your ruler) is creating instability in your home sector all year. If you can only put one date night on the calendar per week (or month), make it a good one! Pull out all the stops and unleash your creativity.
Circle June 10 as a power day for love. Under the Gemini solar (new moon) eclipse, you could unite with a soulmate, propose to the LOYL or leap toward another milestone like making babies or buying land together to turn into a retreat center. On November 5, Venus trails through your twelfth house of fantasy and healing, softening boundaries. But with the love planet spinning retrograde for six weeks starting December 19, you may be processing old blocks around relationships, too. Single? Freedom could be your aphrodisiac this year. Heck, even the most devoted Aquarians will require more alone time. Traveling, taking classes and exploring new interests will be a turn-on for couples. Bring on the shared adventures!
Career and Money:
Reinvention, mastery or a heaping helping of both? You’re on the starting block of an unscripted chapter, Aquarius, which feels exciting and overwhelming at once! Enterprising Jupiter parks in your sign for most of the year, sparking a venturesome 12-year cycle! You could ditch the daily grind to helm your own business or work as an independent contractor. Prefer a steady paycheck? Take on an “intrapreneurial” role within an established company. Responsible Saturn—touring Aquarius until March 7, 2023—is grooming you for leadership, mastery and prestige! Ready to break into a new field? Jupiter gets you off to a running start, but don’t bank on overnight success. Saturn insists that you earn your chops with good old-fashioned hustle. Raise your rates or set up a salary review while lucky Jupiter takes a quick spin through Pisces, energizing your second house of income from May 13 to July 28. Need to brush up your tech skills or cast for a more capable cohort? Two eclipses, on May 26 and December 4, can point you toward the resources you need.
Friends and Family:
Set your status to “away,” Aquarius. With indie-spirited Jupiter and solitary Saturn stationed in your sign, 2021 could be quite the self-contained year. It’s not that you mind having others around…as long as they don’t interrupt your groove. You’re enjoying your own company now, and there’s nothing wrong with that! Surround yourself with people who understand the concept of “parallel play,” where you hang out together, working on independent projects.
Problems could arise when your autonomous ways clash with social and family obligations. You may bristle at people’s “demands” for your attention, even if you were the one who put these house rules in place to begin with. Look out! Conflicts could boil over as your co-rulers, disruptive Uranus and boundary-hound Saturn, lock into three combative squares: February 17, June 14 and December 24. Changes on the homefront could shake up your living situation near the lunar eclipse on November 19. But hey, maybe it’s time that your inner circle learned to fend for themselves—especially if they’ve been relying on you as their fixer. Just make sure your people know that you love them! You’re going to need their support after November 5, when Venus spins into an emotionally tender cycle until March 6, 2022.
Pisces
Take a rest, Pisces...no wait, don’t! This year, you’ll be wrapping up one long chapter of your life while simultaneously starting an exciting new one. Your 2021 could deliver a spiritual or artistic renaissance, so consider yourself on a soul-stirring sabbatical. There will be a lot of closure, healing, and release until the summer, but luckily, you’ll have a dynamic network of friends and kindred spirits to support your inner journey. Midyear, when lucky Jupiter makes a short cameo stint in Pisces, you’ll come out for a big preview debut!
Love and Romance:
Love on the brain, Pisces? Your status as the hopeless romantic of the zodiac will be more obvious than ever this year, as serious Saturn and carefree Jupiter dance through Aquarius and your twelfth house of fantasy. You’re ready to write the fairy tale and self-publish it—then livestream yourself getting swept away when exhibitionist Jupiter darts forward into Pisces for a brief visit from May 13 to July 28.
Careful what you commit to though! Jupiter’s fleeting tour of Pisces will revive your carefree, liberated nature. Relationships that are heavy and entangled could feel like an albatross around your neck, especially at the year’s end, when Jupiter returns to Pisces for a longer stretch. But if you’re excited to build a life together, create a home or make babies, the June 10 solar eclipse could accelerate developments.
Commitments may be tested again near the November 19 and December 18 lunar eclipses. With a willingness to communicate and negotiate, you could wind up closer than ever. Being your S.O.’s best friend—and remembering that it takes a village to keep a relationship thriving—is the best strategy for staying together in the last quarter of the year. Assemble a supportive crew and lean on them instead of making your love interest play therapist, extra important when Venus turns retrograde for six weeks on December 19.
Career and Money:
Two eclipses in Sagittarius activate your professional tenth house, bringing your achievements into the spotlight. Payoffs for your hard work could be bountiful during the lunar (full moon) eclipse on May 26. Pisces seeking a new path might be ready to leap then, or during the solar (new moon) eclipse on December 4. Coaching may be required. With high-minded Jupiter in your spiritual twelfth house, studying with a sensei could sharpen your gifts. Some Pisces can finally commit to working in the “woo,” generating revenue from your mystical gifts. Art, music and performance could also fill the coffers.
Need a break to figure out your soul’s calling? With both Saturn and Jupiter in your transitional twelfth house, a short-term sabbatical may provide the reflective timeout required.
Friends and Family:
So many people, so little time! You may be feeling particularly tapped out after 2020’s social lineup, and ready to retreat. You don’t have to go M.I.A., Pisces, but one of your crucial lessons for 2021 is learning the art of the graceful “no.” Setting limits is not the same as shutting people out.
Cultivate connections with a spiritual or artistic community and spend time with people who understand your need to ebb and flow. By the same token, losing touch with important friends could happen during this drifty, dreamy year if you’re not careful. You can’t force yourself to be social if you’re not feeling it, but you can be upfront about your need for space.
On June 10, a family-focused solar eclipse may alter the configuration of people living under your roof. And your friend circle might undergo big changes during the lunar eclipse on November 19. If you’re honest with yourself, some of these changes were probably a long time coming. While bittersweet, don’t let nostalgia prevent you from opening up to new connections.
