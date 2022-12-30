"What if…?"

While writing our annual horoscope book, we began so many inquiries with those same two words that we're dubbing 2023 The Year of "What If…?"

"What If…?" is a fork in the road of our mindsets. The inquiry can take us in one of two directions: to enervate or innovate.

A "What If…?" conversation could spin us into apocalyptic anxiety. Or it can turn the key in the ignition of our imaginations.

Like the ancient Egyptians, we've reached a peak moment in humanity. Never before have we had so many resources and so much information at our fingertips. In 2021, there were 79 zettabytes of data produced in the world. Zettabytes. That's 79 trillion gigabytes, in case you're wondering.

Along with our cloud storage capacity, anxiety has been spiking in children and adults since 2020. The pandemic, war, inflation, political fractures, climate change, and overall uncertainty about the future—there's no shortage of triggers to flood our bodies with stress hormones.

Paying attention to our thoughts is more important than ever. We're not suggesting an ostrich's approach of burying heads in the sand. But where do we "go" with the current state of the world? Can we take the cold, hard facts and spin the "what if" in an innovative direction?