6 Signs You Have A Spiritual Gift

When I'm asking people a question, I frequently answer in my head before I even hear them respond. Some people hear voices. Others feel the thought pop up in their mind, and others feel a response in their heart. It doesn’t matter how the messages are coming to you; what matters is that you’re conscious of them. When random thoughts pop into your mind or voices speak to you, listen. Don't brush them off.

Start to pay attention to when things feel good and when they feel awful. Let's say for example, you imagine yourself hanging out with your friends and laughing hysterically. What do you feel in your body while thinking about this experience? Then picture yourself having the worst day of your life, whatever that is for you, and feel into what your body shares with you during that moment. As you turn to your being with questions on a regular basis, the good and bad feelings will become more prominent.

Always remember to be grateful for your body and the messages it's giving you. As you embrace them with praise, you are strengthening the opportunity of receiving more information with greater ease.

Looking to explore the spiritual patterns in your life? Here's a primer on the root of the numbers, relationships, and intuitive ideas you keep coming across.