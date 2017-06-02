6 Signs You Have A Spiritual Gift

You thought you were waking up at the crack of dawn to go pee every morning, but it might be something else. In certain spiritual realms, waking up between 3 and 4 a.m. on a regular basis is thought to be a huge sign that there are spirits looking to communicate with you. This time is often referred to as the "spiritual" or "connection hour." Embrace it. If you are waking up consistently at the same time every morning, allow yourself to simply sit up and receive, even if it's just for a moment or two. Maybe go into another room if that feels more comfortable to you. You may not get anything at first but with practice, information will start flowing through you in the form of thoughts, sensations, memories, or emotions.