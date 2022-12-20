If your chart doesn't appear to have any planets in the ninth house, according to Pennington, that doesn't mean its energy is irrelevant to you. There will still be a zodiac sign residing over that house, so look to see which sign your ninth house is in. That sign's ruling planet represents where/how ninth-house themes are going to show up for you. (For example, if you have Gemini in the ninth house, Mercury—Gemini's ruler—would be influencing your ninth house, even if Mercury isn't actually located there.)