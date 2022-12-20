The ninth house is connected to all things expansive—thoughts, travel, higher-level learning, philosophy, and more. As the AstroTwins previously wrote for mbg, the ninth house also deals with belief systems, religion, morals, and ethics.

"While the third house, which lies across from the ninth on the zodiacal wheel, is all about knowledge and information, this one is about wisdom, intuition, and the big picture," the twins explain, adding this house also reveals how we "take risks and venture to various parts of the world, our minds, and our beings."

According to astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., the ninth house is also sometimes called the "House of God" in traditional, hellenistic astrology, because of its relation to beliefs, faith, and philosophy. "It has to do with education too, because it deals with all of those structures around the things you believe," she explains.

The ninth house is also ruled by Sagittarius and the planet Jupiter. Both Jupiter and Sagittarius encompass a certain joy and optimism, and a yearning to grow and push beyond borders (both literally and mentally).