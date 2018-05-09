What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness

While Chiron generally stays in a single zodiac sign for eight years, when he enters Saturn’s orbit, he can buzz through a single sign in under two years. (It’s up to him whether he wants to undergo outpatient surgery or opt for a longer course of therapy.) Since Chiron takes approximate 49 years to journey through all 12 zodiac signs, we all go through a "Chiron return" near our 50th birthdays. At this point, our core wounds may rear up for another round of therapy, especially if we’ve resisted doing any deeper self-examination. Of course, there’s always further to go! Between ages 49 and 51, the "Chiron return" (when Chiron returns to the sign it was in when you were born) will certainly insist upon soul searching. If we’ve "done our work," we may be called into leadership roles that allow us to spread our wisdom and flex our healing gifts at this time.

Interestingly, Chiron was originally classified as an asteroid but has gone through an identity crisis of his own. He’s now considered a Centaur—part of a class of bodies orbiting between the asteroid belt and the Kuiper belt—and has been leveled up to "minor planet" status while simultaneously being categorized as a comet. Meanwhile, there are talks of calling him a dwarf planet, like his brother, karmic Pluto. But whatever his planetary pedigree, understanding his influence can be downright medicinal.