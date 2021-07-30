You'll experience a Saturn return when the planet Saturn literally "returns" to the exact zodiac sign, degree, and house it was in when you were born.

As mbg's resident astrologists the AstroTwins explain, Saturn rules topics like maturity, hard work, accountability, and ultimately adulthood.

"Your Saturn return, which will happen two or three times in your life, is a period of getting really serious about who you are, what your legacy is, and what you're here to leave for the world," they explain.

Needless to say, Saturn returns also present us with challenges and weightier responsibilities. The first Saturn return, occurring around 29 years of age, can feel particularly heavy and difficult. With that being said, it's also an opportunity to grow into the next phase of adulthood and take on more responsibility.