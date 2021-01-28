How To Grow As A Person (No Matter What You're Going Through)

Most people negotiate more than they realize. Then they wake up one day and wonder why they're so unhappy. You must have non-negotiables, boundaries, things you will not allow into your life.

So let’s do a quick experiment. Take out a piece of paper. Make columns for each part of your life: Friends, work, family, and your romantic relationship or your last romantic relationship. In the columns, write down all the things you have been negotiating. Really think about this. Your standards? Your passions? Your truth? Your voice? Your worth? And what were the consequences? How did these sacrifices impact the quality of your life and beliefs you have about yourself?

Sometimes, I think that growth is about "a reunion with your true self" more than anything else. You must reconnect with that part of you that you stuffed into a hope-chest and locked up when life happened. By "life," I mean death, divorce, a breakup, transition, anything that forced you to grow up fast, to put yourself aside to take care of someone else. These kinds of experiences can lead you to disconnect from your true self and never really get to know them. The action step here is to re-connect with yourself and allow this new relationship to guide your thinking and behavior.