Diamonds Have A Secret Spiritual Meaning (Especially For Those Born In April)

What To Know About April's Birthstone + How To Care For It
Each month has its designated birthstone (along with a birth month flower), and April's is none other than the diamond. Here's what to know about this highly sought-after gemstone, from its spiritual significance to how to care for it, according to a crystal expert.
The meaning behind birthstones.
Birthstones weren't always associated with the months of the year, and actually have origins tracing back to biblical times. In the book of Exodus (28:17-20), it's written that 12 gemstones were fixed on the breastplate of the prophet Aaron. It reads, "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the 12 tribes."
Over time, the stones became associated with the 12 astrological signs, and eventually the 12 months of the year. Then, in the early 1900s, the National Association of Jewelers made the 12 birthstones official. Today, they're most often gifted on birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and more. And fun fact—they're actually the official 60th anniversary gift, which is as high as the official list goes—indicating their lasting strength.
April birthstone: The diamond.
April's birthstone is the diamond—arguably one of the most well-known and sought-after gems in the world. According to Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing and founder of Goldirocks, diamonds officially became the April birthstone in 1912, when a consortium of jewelers developed what they called the 'modern' system of birthstones, blending historical birthstones with modern gemstone discoveries.
Meanings & symbolism of the diamond.
Van Doren tells mbg that diamonds were named from the Greek word Adamas, which means invincible. A fitting name, given the durability of this precious stone.
"This extraordinarily strong gemstone will support you in standing strong in your own sparkling truths," Van Doren says, adding that diamonds have an ability to illuminate what is honest and true and remind us that there is always light at the end of every tunnel, no matter how difficult and pressurized things get.
"Aries and Taurus (the zodiac signs of April) often already have a beautifully developed sense of self and willpower, but they can also be famously stubborn," Van Doren notes. She says that diamonds can be particularly helpful to people born under these signs, "as diamonds can help refine your strong innate energies so that you naturally align with the highest possible truth; the best outcome for all involved in a situation. Think of them like truth spotlights."
And of course, diamonds are also commonly used for engagement rings, with their sturdiness symbolizing the commitment of marriage.
How to care for diamonds.
There's a reason diamonds are such a common symbol of commitment: "As the hardest natural substance on earth, diamonds are extraordinarily durable," Van Doren explains to mbg. And given their sturdiness, they're also very safe to cleanse with any of the traditional cleansing methods, she adds.
You can check out our guide to cleansing and charging crystals for inspiration on how to clean your gems. However, you'll want to use extra care when cleaning antique diamond jewelry, as it might have chips.
It's also worth mentioning that when purchasing a diamond from a retailer, it's important to look for ethical and sustainably sourced options. Diamonds may be associated with engagements and the month of April, but they're also notorious for being mined in war zones (aka "blood" or "conflict diamonds"). Learn how to identify sustainably and ethically sourced jewels here.
Van Doren is a big fan of wearing diamond jewelry to incorporate its energies into daily life, and adds that when you are shopping for a diamond, you should follow your heart and intuition. "If a piece of diamond jewelry grabs hold of your heart and imagination, then that diamond holds innate magic for you, regardless of how highly it ranks on the '4Cs' value scale. Listen to your intuition," she says.
Can months have more than one birthstone?
While diamonds are known as April's official birthstone, April babies do have two other stones to choose from: white topaz and clear quartz (which, not so coincidentally, resemble diamonds). "All three gemstones are clear, which makes them very versatile. While colorful gemstones are generally more 'fixed' in their energies and magic, clear gemstones can enhance a multitude of energies and intentions, making them very powerful manifestation tools," Van Doren explains.
And as an added bonus, if you're on a budget, white topaz and clear quartz are significantly more affordable than diamonds, so if you're looking to gift an April baby with something birthstone-adjacent, diamonds aren't the only option.
The bottom line.
Birthstones are a great option if you want to give someone a personalized gift. In the case of an April birthday, you've got diamonds, white topaz, and clear quartz to choose from. These sturdy stones can help ground April babies—and anyone, really—in their truth and inner knowing.
