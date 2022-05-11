It wasn't until 1912 that the birthstones we know today were solidified in the U.S. by the National Association of Jewelers. But before then, they have a long history dating back to biblical times. It's written in the book of Exodus (28:17-20) that 12 gemstones were fixed on the prophet Aaron's breastplate. It reads, "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the 12 tribes."

According to Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, birthstones also have roots in western astrology and Ayurveda. She explains that the National Association of Jewelers decided to standardize all the American birthstones because so many different traditions had different birthstone options for each month.

Today, you've probably seen birthstones gifted on birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, etc.