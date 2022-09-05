Rhodonite is a silicate mineral characterized by its intense pink color (which comes from manganese) and black veins across its surface. As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy tells mbg, manganese within the crystal turns from pink to black when it oxidizes.

This stone is mainly found in the mountains of Russia, as well as parts of Australia, Sweden, and the U.S.

Known as a crystal to support love, new beginnings, and more, Leavy explains that the bold black lines that go across rhodonite's pink background are "a great metaphor for the balance that we need between tenderness and sternness."