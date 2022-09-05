Rhodonite 101: How To Work With This Stone For Love, Balance & More
There's always room for more love in our lives, with plenty of ways to welcome it in. For crystal enthusiasts, opting for a crystal that supports loving energy is a good place to start, and rhodonite is one of the first crystals you'll want to reach for. Here's why, plus how to work with this stone, according to experts.
What is rhodonite?
Rhodonite is a silicate mineral characterized by its intense pink color (which comes from manganese) and black veins across its surface. As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy tells mbg, manganese within the crystal turns from pink to black when it oxidizes.
This stone is mainly found in the mountains of Russia, as well as parts of Australia, Sweden, and the U.S.
Known as a crystal to support love, new beginnings, and more, Leavy explains that the bold black lines that go across rhodonite's pink background are "a great metaphor for the balance that we need between tenderness and sternness."
Benefits of this crystal.
1. Supports a fresh start:
According to Leavy, rhodonite is an excellent crystal to work with if you're facing a big change, decision, or lesson. It helps us to honor our boundaries and make healthy decisions for ourselves, she explains, adding that it can also help you release the past.
"It helps you get rid of some of that baggage from the past, when you need to release fear or shame or resentment or regret," she says. All together, this results in energy that supports a fresh start or a beginning of some kind.
2. Encourages love & cooperation:
Rhodonite is heavily associated with love, as well as the heart chakra. Leavy tells mbg that it encourages love of all kinds, including love towards yourself, in relationships, and even in terms of group cooperation. She notes that it carries a compassionate, empathetic, and forgiving energy, which can be applied to a number of areas in our lives.
"It is excellent for encouraging generosity and giving," she says, adding that it also helps new friendships grow, which can be especially helpful if you're more on the introverted side.
3. Helps balance physical and emotional health:
And lastly, according to Leavy, rhodonite helps you to prioritize both your physical and emotional health. If you tend to overlook one or the other, she says, rhodonite serves as a good reminder to check in with both. "It's great for facilitating independence, and helps rebuild self esteem and self worth after you've gone through some difficult times or challenges," she adds.
How to use rhodonite:
Work with it on important dates throughout the year:
Because rhodonite is so helpful for new beginnings and "resets" of sorts, Leavy tells mbg she likes to work with it on important dates throughout the year, such as around New Year's, or even the spring equinox, as everything starts to grow again after the winter.
Anytime you feel a shift or a fresh start happening, consider it a good time to work with your rhodonite.
Meditate with it:
Leavy notes that some people use rhodonite to facilitate really meaningful meditations, and if you were looking to meditate on loving kindness, or forgiveness, or starting fresh, this would be a great crystal to hold in your hand as you do.
Use it for manifesting:
Crystals can be powerful tools to incorporate into manifestation rituals. Perhaps you place your rhodonite near your vision board, or you add it to a crystal grid for love. Whatever you're looking to manifest, rhodonite can help you clear away any baggage that may be blocking your goals, and help you approach your situation with clarity.
Use it for chakra work:
Rhodonite is a heart stone, and as such, can be used in heart chakra work. You could simply lay down and place a piece of rhodonite on your chest, allowing yourself to absorb its energy. You could also try this breathwork practice for the heart chakra, from naturopathic doctor, Erica Matluck N.D., N.P., while holding a piece of rhodonite in your hand:
- Come to a comfortable seat with rhodonite in your hand and close your eyes.
- On your inhale, imagine breathing in all the pain and suffering of those around you.
- Feel it enter your heart, and on your exhale, send love and compassion to all those who are suffering.
- Do this for 10 to 20 breath cycles.
Keep it on your person throughout the day:
And of course, one of the easiest ways to work with any crystal is to simply keep it on your during the day, whether you wear it as jewelry, keep it in your pocket, or have it stashed in your purse. You can also place it somewhere meaningful in your home where you'll see it often, such as on an altar, near your bed, or even by your bathroom mirror.
In combination with other crystals:
Leavy tells mbg that she particularly likes pairing rhodonite with rhodochrosite. They're similar crystals, and people often confuse them, but rhodochrosite has lacy white stripes, as opposed to rhodonite's black veins. "When you work with them together," she explains, "the stones enhance each other's energetic qualities, and they're both heart energy stones, so they're really well suited for emotional healing, and connecting with compassion."
In addition to rhodochrosite, rhodonite would also pair well with other crystals that support love and/or the heart chakra, such as green aventurine, rose quartz, green jade, or moss agate.
Cleansing & charging your crystal:
Rhodonite is a relatively hard stone, so it can tolerate any of your favorite methods for cleansing and charging, whether that be moon or sunlight, sound, smoke, etc.
That said, according to Leavy, you can definitely choose a charging method that makes sense for the intention you're working with. If you were working with rhodonite around new beginnings, for example, Leavy says it would be a good idea to leave it out under the new moon, or in the sun on the day of the spring equinox.
"You could also charge it with rose petals if you wanted to enhance the quality or property of rhodonite assisting with new friendships," she says, adding that " it really depends on your intention and what quality or property you're looking to enhance."
FAQs:
Is rhodonite associated with any particular birth months or zodiac signs?
Rhodonite is not officially tied to a particular birth month, but according to Leavy, it is associated with the planet Venus, which rules the zodiac signs of Taurus and Libra.
Which chakra is rhodonite associated with?
Rhodonite is associated with the heart chakra.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
According to Leavy, rhodonite "definitely can be" a good crystal to sleep with, especially if you're going through a particularly emotional or overstimulating time. She suggests taking some deep breaths before bed holding it over your heart or belly, and/or placing it in your pillowcase or on your bedside table to help promote rest when you're feeling overwhelmed.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
There's no wrong way to wear rhodonite as jewelry, but if you really want to amp up its heart-related properties, Leavy says wearing it as a pendant on a chain right over your heart is a great option.
The takeaway:
Rhodonite can help us show up as the most loving and balanced versions of ourselves, in our relationships and out in the world. With the support of this loving and compassionate crystal energy, your heart will be that much more open.