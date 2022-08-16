This Earthy Green Stone Is Perfect For Tuning Up Your Chakras

How To Strengthen Your Connection To Mother Earth With Moss Agate
There are endless options when it comes to crystals, and if you're looking for a stone to help you connect to nature and Mother Earth, moss agate is a name to know. Here's an introduction to this grounding stone, from its properties to how to work with it and more.
What is moss agate?
Moss agate is a form of chalcedony, which is a cryptocrystalline form of silica. It features green minerals within, forming patterns akin to moss, hence its nature-inspired name. This stone is primarily found in India, Brazil, Uruguay, central Europe, and parts of the western U.S. It's also often found as fragmented pieces formed by volcanic rocks.
As crystal expert and founder of Goldirocks Yulia Van Doren tells mbg, moss agate is actually technically not agate. "True agates have bands of colors, and moss agate does not—but moss agate is the accepted name for this translucent, mossy-green variety of chalcedony. It commonly has inclusions of brown and black coloring in addition to green," she says.
Properties of moss agate:
1. It helps you connect to the Earth.
According to Van Doren, moss agate is most well known as a stone that promotes a connection with nature. "A very gentle and comforting crystal, moss agate is wonderful for nature lovers and people who have green thumbs—or wish their thumbs were greener!" she tells mbg.
2. It's grounding.
Given its connection to the Earth, moss agate is also known to be an incredible grounding stone. As crystal expert Nisonja McGary previously explained to mbg, this connection is palpable, rooting you into the Earth and potentially even assisting in your gardening efforts.
3. It supports the root and heart chakras.
Moss agate is a great crystal to incorporate into chakra work, particularly if you're focusing on the root and heart chakras. The root chakra is related to grounding and our sense of safety, which moss agate can support. And the heart chakra, which relates to our capacity to give and receive love from ourselves and others, is also supported by any green crystal.
4. It helps with emotional balance.
According to McGary, moss agate's presence is also thought to help balance emotions. As such, Van Doren tells mbg that anyone in need of extra emotional support and protection would benefit from this stone.
How to use moss agate:
For grounding.
Any time you're feeling like you're losing your sense of grounding, Van Doren recommends reaching for moss agate. Whether you keep it on you throughout the day or place it somewhere you spend a lot of time in your home, "if you find yourself craving the grounding, nurturing feeling you get from spending time in nature, moss agate can help bring that energy to you, wherever you are," she says.
In a ritual bath.
Van Doren also suggests connecting with moss agate through a ritual bath. Here's her go-to setup:
- Fill your tub with your favorite bubbles and a few drops of an earthy essential oil like eucalyptus, pine, cedar, or frankincense.
- Climb in and place a black/gray crystal (i.e., black tourmaline or smoky quartz) plus a rose quartz by your feet to ground yourself in a loving self-care vibration.
- Gently place your moss agate on your heart chakra (the middle of your chest), close your eyes, and imagine that the crystal is a soft piece of green moss gently covering your heart like a comforting, protective blanket.
- Breathe in the scent of the essential oils, feel the warm water cradling your entire body, tune in to the comforting weight of the crystal on your chest, and soak in the feeling that you are very safe and very protected.
In your garden:
Whether you have a full-blown farm or a windowsill herb display, moss agate is here to take your gardening efforts to the next level. According to McGary, it makes a great gardening companion, and you can simply place your moss agate near your garden or even bury it in the Earth. "Like plants, crystals are formed within the Earth, so it's only fitting to add them to your landscapes, too," she adds.
For chakra work.
Again, moss agate is a supportive crystal for both the root and heart chakras. You could use it in the chakra bath ritual Van Doren explained above or in any other chakra work you're doing. Simply holding it while doing a chakra meditation would be a great place to start.
In moon water.
Looking to up your full moon game with some moon water? Consider adding moss agate, which can infuse your moon water with a deeper connection to the Earth. Here's our guide to making moon water if you're new to the concept.
In combination with other crystals.
One of the best ways to amplify the properties of any crystal is to pair it with other crystals that have similar benefits. In the case of moss agate, look for other stones that relate to grounding, connecting with Earth, and root and heart chakra healing.
As crystal expert Heather Askinosie previously told mbg, if you're using your moss agate for gardening or connecting with nature, green aventurine and clear quartz are good additions. McGary adds tree agate, citrine, and malachite are also other good crystals to include when using moss agate in your garden.
In terms of chakra healing, some other crystals that are good for the heart chakra include rose quartz, peridot, and green jade. The root chakra, on the other hand, is supported by stones like red jasper, bloodstone, and smoky quartz.
Cleansing & charging your crystal.
According to Van Doren, moss agate is a "hardy crystal that's safe to clean with any preferred method." This includes water, which is good to know, considering many crystals don't fare well in water.
In addition to that, you could leave your moss agate under the light of the daytime sun, or a full moon, for an energetic cleanse and charge. Other options include using sound, smoke or even your own breath to clear your crystal.
Here's our full guide to cleansing and charging crystals for more inspiration.
FAQs
Is moss agate a birthstone or associated with any zodiac signs?
Moss agate is not an official birthstone, but according to Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, it is a supportive stone for those born under the sign of Gemini.
Which chakra is associated with moss agate?
Moss agate is associated with the root and heart chakras.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
It absolutely is, according to Van Doren, who tells mbg that moss agate is calming and protective. "Try sleeping with one under your pillow, or perhaps even better, one tucked under your mattress in the area where your heart is while you're sleeping. The moss agate crystal will resonate with your heart chakra while you sleep," she tells mbg.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
There's really no wrong way to wear moss agate as jewelry, but given its connection to the heart chakra, Van Doren says wearing it as a necklace would be a great way to keep it close to your heart throughout the day.
The takeaway.
Whether you're a nature lover, in need of grounding, or want to tend to your root and/or heart chakras, don't miss out on moss agate. Adding this crystal to your collection is sure to support you—and maybe even your garden too.