This Horticulture Expert's Tips Will Turn Anyone Into A Green Thumb

Having a green thumb (or green fingers in the U.K.) means you have an "unusual ability to make plants grow," according to Miriam-Webster's dictionary.

This phrase traces back at least a century, with one of the first written records of it coming from a 1907 article in the Leicester Chronicle newspaper in England.

"...My friend has what old country women call 'a Green Thumb,' that is to say, the gift of making anything and everything grow," writes Ms. O’Conor Eccles. "Plants will endure liberties at her hands which a less affectionate, though more scientific gardener could not attempt."

This early writing suggests that those with green thumbs have a special kinship or bond with their plants. They likely spend a lot of time with them, too.

More recently, plant experts like author and TV show host James Underwood Crockett have spoken of how long days pinching back leaves and stems and handling algae-ridden plant pots will leave gardeners with a green thumb in more ways than one.

It's an affectionate term that has been used to celebrate gardeners through various points in history. For example, peep this midcentury poster of Mickey Mouse with a thumb stained chlorophyll green, encouraging people to start "victory gardens" and grow some of their own food to lighten demand during World War II.

Today, if someone calls you a green thumb, it probably means they think you have a knack for tending to your garden or houseplant collection (and might be a little jealous of it!).