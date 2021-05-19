A Beginner's Guide To Growing A Vibrant Garden: 8 Plants To Start With

When COVID-19 hit last spring, all eyes went to the garden: Seed catalogs sold out overnight and gardening equipment sales skyrocketed as those who were lucky enough to have outdoor space used it to grow their own harvest.

People worldwide turned to gardening as a workout for the body and an escape for the stressed mind. "The ego is a gateway to anxiety, and gardening acts as a reminder of our role in the world—that we are not at the center of the universe but that we are all a part of something larger," Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200 writes of how the activity helped calm his nerves during the throes of the pandemic.

Now that a new spring has come, people across the country are trying their green thumbs at planting yet again. If you're a beginner gardener looking to get into the rewarding practice this year, here are a few starter plants for the colorful, edible yard of your dreams: