Moon cactus, also known as Gymnocalycium mihanovichii or Hibotan cactus, is native to South American deserts in places like Brazil and Argentina.

It's a grafted cactus, which, according to Debra Lee Baldwin, author of Succulents Simplified, means a plant that has been attached to a host plant.

The top part of a moon plant is unable to photosynthesize, aka make energy from sunlight, due to a lack of chlorophyll.

"Grafting enables its vascular system to obtain nutrients from a host plant," Baldwin explains, adding that "grafted cactuses tend to be less hardy than those that grow on their own roots, but sometimes grafting is the only way to keep a desirable specimen going."

Because these plants have a hard time living on their own, Baldwin notes they typically last for only six months to a year—if you're lucky. "It's sort of set up for failure," she tells mbg.

"The green part, which looks like a stem, needs sunlight. The top part can't tolerate direct sun because it lacks protective pigment."