How To Keep Moon Cactuses Alive For As Long As Possible + Propagation Tips
Any succulent fan will love the look of the bright, colorful moon cactus.
Interestingly enough, these unique plants don't produce their own chlorophyll, and they have to be "grafted" onto another plant to survive. So when you spot a moon cactus in the store, it's actually two plants in one.
Whether you've purchased a moon cactus or you're looking to grow one yourself, here's everything you need to know.
Quick overview:
- Sunlight needs: Bright shade with 1 to 2 hours of slanted sunlight
- When to water: Every 2 weeks
- Pros: Aesthetically pleasing, don't require much attention
- Cons: Tricky to propagate yourself, don't grow much, and don't last long
- Where to put them: Near a bright window
- Pet friendly? Can be harmful because of the sharp spikes
- Size: Generally small, around an inch in diameter
Moon cactus, also known as Gymnocalycium mihanovichii or Hibotan cactus, is native to South American deserts in places like Brazil and Argentina.
It's a grafted cactus, which, according to Debra Lee Baldwin, author of Succulents Simplified, means a plant that has been attached to a host plant.
The top part of a moon plant is unable to photosynthesize, aka make energy from sunlight, due to a lack of chlorophyll.
"Grafting enables its vascular system to obtain nutrients from a host plant," Baldwin explains, adding that "grafted cactuses tend to be less hardy than those that grow on their own roots, but sometimes grafting is the only way to keep a desirable specimen going."
Because these plants have a hard time living on their own, Baldwin notes they typically last for only six months to a year—if you're lucky. "It's sort of set up for failure," she tells mbg.
"The green part, which looks like a stem, needs sunlight. The top part can't tolerate direct sun because it lacks protective pigment."
Sunlight needs:
For your moon cactus to last, they need to be kept indoors, whether in a greenhouse situation or near a bright window inside. If you try to keep it outside, it needs protection from the sun.
"Keep in bright shade with one or two hours of slanted sunlight (morning or afternoon) daily, depending on where you live," Baldwin suggests.
If you live somewhere with intense sunlight, she adds, you'll need to make sure your moon cactus doesn't get sunburn—yes, really. If your plant is showing beige patches, it's likely sunburned.
The lighting factor can be tricky since the top part is sensitive to light, while the host cactus still requires it.
Moon cactuses also don't do well in the cold, as you'd probably imagine, and need to be kept in a space that's relatively warm and definitely protected from frost, Baldwin adds.
And just as an FYI, even with all the right amounts of sunlight and water, "moon cactuses are not known to grow much, if at all," she says.
Summary
Moon cactuses need indirect sunlight, with 1 to 2 hours of morning or afternoon light, whether in a shady area that's still bright or near a bright window. Be mindful of the plant getting scorched, as they're sensitive to intense rays.
Water needs:
Like most cactuses and succulents, moon cactuses aren't the thirstiest of plants and don't require too much watering. You should only be watering them about every two weeks, allowing the soil to dry between waterings, Baldwin explains.
During the winter months, your moon cactus may need to be watered even less frequently, especially if it's over a year old. This succulent watering guide will tell you how to discern when your little guy is thirsty.
As with all plants, it's a good idea to put your moon cactus in a pot with drainage holes, to prevent moisture buildup and root rot.
Summary
Moon cactuses only need to be watered every two weeks (potentially even less in winter) and should completely dry out between waterings.
How to propagate:
The colorful part of some (but not all) moon cactuses will produce little offshoots that can be propagated. These can be grafted onto another cactus or "rootstock," such as Cereus peruvianus, Hylocereus trigonus, or Trichocereus spachianus.
To do this, use a clean knife to cut off the top piece (or "scion") you want to propagate, and then, using a healthy, rooted cactus (such as any of the aforementioned varieties), cut off the top so it's only about a few inches tall. Set the offshoot on the top of your new rootstock where it was cut.
From there, you can hold them together with rubber bands or string. Vertically wrap it all the way around your plant and pot to keep everything in place. In six to eight weeks, your plants should be growing together as one! Just be sure to keep an eye out for any rot or pests in that time.
Summary
Cut your offshoot from your moon cactus with a clean knife. Cut the top of your rootstock, and place the cut ends of the offshoot and the rootstock together. Hold them together with a rubber band, and allow roughly two months for them to be conjoined.
Moon cactus common problems:
- Beige spots: As previously mentioned, moon cactuses are quite sensitive to light. Baldwin explains they can show beige patches when sunburned, and if that happens, you'll want to move it to a space with less light.
- Root rot: These plants are also prone to root rot, which can be a result of overwatering. "If the lower part of the stem softens, it's likely due to rot," Baldwin says. "You might be able to salvage the plant by cutting above the squishy part and re-rooting it as a cutting—but its odds of survival are low."
- Pests: When newly propagated, bugs can be attracted to the freshly cut cactuses. You can use a neem oil spray to help keep pests at bay. (Be sure to check out our full guide to pest prevention if you're having difficulty!)
The bottom line.
Moon cactuses are gorgeous to look at and relatively easy to care for, but because of their short life spans and lack of chlorophyll, they're known to be heartbreakers.
Nevertheless, they make a fun addition to any succulent collection, and if you're looking for a pop of color, minimal watering requirements, and a unique "mutant" plant, a moon cactus might just be the perfect fit for you, albeit temporarily.
