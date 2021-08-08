Clear Some Room: These Are The 11 Best Tall Houseplants Of The Year

Size: 5 to 10 feet tall

Price: $70–300 for a mature plant

What it needs to grow tall: Bright & indirect light, dry soil between waterings

Often referred to as the less finicky relative of the Fiddle Leaf Fig, the Ficus Audrey delivers just as much drama as its trendy cousin. It's a vigorous grower in its native climate of India and Pakistan—and in the wild, this fig is known to strangle other trees. You can nurse this tall houseplant to life by recreating the warm, humid conditions it comes from. Give it bright, indirect light, make sure its soil dries out between waterings, and mist its leaves every so often or place it near a humidifier.