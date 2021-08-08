Clear Some Room: These Are The 11 Best Tall Houseplants Of The Year

On the hunt for a tall houseplant to invigorate a bare corner, provide privacy from a window, or just add a pop of life to your space? Look no further than these 11 showstoppers. With proper care, they can all grow to be upward of 6 feet tall indoors.

Some larger plants and trees can be quite finicky, so we split up the list based on how difficult each one is to take care of and what it needs to thrive. Whether you're a new plant parent or a vegetation veteran, consider this your cheat sheet to the giant greenery of your dreams.