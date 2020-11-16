The main mistake that Monai Nailah McCullough, the horticulturist and founder of Amsterdam-based shop PLANTMOM, sees people make with rubber plants is underestimating their lighting needs. "The Ficus elastica actually needs a lot more sun than its other ficus cousins," she tells mbg. "If you ever see it described as a low-light plant, it's a lie! They do a lot better in fuller sun." Feel free to put this one in a spot that receives a few hours of bright, direct sun every day.

NYC-based houseplant enthusiast and chemistry teacher Paul Thompson has seen his thrive in an Eastern-facing window. "The less light it's getting, the slower it will grow so don't be afraid to put these in bright lit areas," he says.

If you start to notice your plant develop light brown, crispy leaves, though, it's a sign it might be getting too much light. In this case move it further away from the window or invest in sheer white curtains to block some sunlight during bright afternoon hours.

Since this plant can be a fast grower, especially when it's getting enough sun, it appreciates the occasional fertilizer feeding too. Treat it with an organic fertilizer once every two weeks during growing season, between Easter and Halloween. If it's still growing during the colder season, feel free to continue fertilizing but cut back to once a month.