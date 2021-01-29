Money Tree 101: Care Tips & How To Place The Plant For Prosperity
One of the most popular plants to keep around—whether for some pretty greenery or good ol' luck—is the money tree, or Pachira Aquatica.
This tropical tree (not to be confused with the Chinese money plant, or Pilea Peperomioides) is similar to a marijuana plant in shape, but it features a braided stem trunk (that can grow up to 60 feet tall in its natural environment!). Below, three money tree experts share their knowledge on how to care for this unique, symbolic beauty.
First things first: Why is it called a money tree?
As the story goes, according to Christan Summers, co-founder of Tula House, "The pachira aquatica [money tree] received its nickname from an ancient Chinese story when a poor farmer prayed for wealth and fortune. Shortly after making this prayer, he came across a strange plant growing in his field. The farmer was quickly taken by the plant's beautiful leaves and elegant stalk, so he took it home and began to grow it so others could enjoy it. From there, he began to sell the seeds of the plant and quickly became a wealthy and prosperous man."
Summers tells mbg that since the story has been told, "the money tree is often gifted to people when they open a new business or move into a new home... It is seen as a symbol of hope, prosperity, and good fortune."
Where to place money trees in the home.
According to the Chinese practice of feng shui, one area of your home is projected to be the area of money and wealth. In Western practices, the "wealth corner" is located in the upper lefthand area of your space.
"You will often see money trees placed at the threshold of someone's home or in a shop window front," Summers tells mbg. "These are great places for the plant if the growing conditions are right." That last part is key: Don't place your tree in a wealth corner that's dark and drafty and expect it to thrive. It needs to live in an area that gets adequate lighting.
Money tree sunlight needs.
Summers notes that a general rule of thumb is to keep your money tree in a spot that gets a few hours of direct sunlight mixed with indirect and diffused light. Once temperatures outside begin to drop, you can adjust the proximity of your money tree to the window.
Bessma Khalaf, the owner of Kokedama-based plant shop Of Soil & Moss, adds that a south-facing window is great for giving money trees the right mix of shade and sun. However, she says not to place your tree directly up against the window. You should also make sure it isn't too close to any vents, as intense heat can dry the plant out.
With proper light, money trees can grow up to 8 feet tall in indoor environments.
Money tree watering needs.
The money tree is its best self when it's left to dry out in between waterings. "You'll know by putting fingers into the soil. If it's wet, leave it alone, Puneet Sabharwal, the CEO of plant subscription service horti, tells mbg. "If it's dry, it's probably a good time to water."
This is a tropical plant that enjoys humidity and is used to passing rain showers in its native environment. This means that it can handle a really thorough watering—so consider lugging it to the sink or even the shower for a good drink if you can. Be sure to water down those leaves too! Sabharwal recommends placing your money tree in a pot with drainage holes, which will give any excess water a way to escape.
Signs that your money tree isn't getting enough water include brown and crispy leaves.
Money tree soil needs.
Money trees do well in standard moisture-retaining soil. According to Sabharwal, the only time you have to think completely differently about your soil needs is when you're dealing with succulents.
Summers tells mbg that "a good mix of traditional potting soil and coco coir or peat moss is great." Summers also recommends fertilizing the money tree (along with your other foliage plants), once a month between spring and fall. "I just recommend keeping your fertilizers organic, and steer clear of synthetic ingredients," she adds.
How to propagate money trees.
Money trees can be propagated in water or with a leaf cutting, but sometimes they rot before they root. Khalaf notes that the money tree is not like a pothos, which will automatically start growing roots. "The money tree has a woody stalk; it's not the same as vine-y varieties," she explains. "To save a plant, you can always cut it, place it in water, and see what happens... But you have to be OK with it not making it."
Common money tree problems.
Collectively, Sabharwal, Summers, and Khalaf have seen people make similar mistakes when it comes to money trees. Here are a few that come up often:
- Not giving it bright, indirect light: "The first thing you want to do is check the light," Sabharwal says. In this case, keep the money tree in bright, indirect light. Ideally, it would be placed in a window that gets bright light but only for a few hours a day. If your window receives bright light all day, drawing a sheer curtain in the afternoon can keep your plant's leaves from burning or becoming too dry.
- Not cleaning its leaves: Summer stresses the importance of "showering plants to clean the leaves and ensure the soil gets a good flushing."
- Giving it too much water: Too much water can cause major damage to the plant. "No plant likes to have soggy roots," Khalaf says. "You're basically suffocating the plant because the roots can't give off oxygen. There's no air getting into them, so you're essentially drowning it." Avoid overwatering by placing your plant in a pot with drainage holes (or adding holes to your existing pot).
- Using too much soil or too big of a pot: Since money trees have tiny root systems, Khalaf says they don't need a ton of room. If your tree is surrounded by too much soil, it won't be able to drink up all the water it gets quickly enough and could start to show signs of overwatering. "It's better to not give it too much space. It enjoys being a little bit root-bound," she notes.
The bottom line.
Money trees have a lot of history surrounding them. These braided beauties are known for good luck and are one of the few treelike plants you can grow inside your home, as long as you give them adequate water and light.
