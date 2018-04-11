We Found Your Next Houseplant Obsession & It's Called Kokedama

The craft of kokedama is a reflection of the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi, the art of appreciating beauty in the world's natural imperfection. There is no direct Western translation for the spirit of this philosophy, but loosely translated, wabi is the quality of simplicity, whether rustic or refined, and often refers to both natural and manmade items. Sabi refers to the beauty or serenity that comes with age and time. Rooted in Buddhism, this mindset began in traditional tea ceremonies where handmade and irregular utensils were highly valued. Back then, cracks, imperfections, and signs of aging were cherished because they represented the loving use of the object over time.

Wabi-sabi is a blooming flower, a delicate crack in a handmade bowl, a well-thumbed book, an oddly shaped (but delicious) homegrown tomato, a falling leaf, or an asymmetrically displayed kokedama. It's an appreciation of all that is natural, simple, and imperfect.