Best overall: Knickey

Sustainability perks: GOTS organic cotton, non-toxic dyes, recycling program, plastic-free shipping

Other perks: In-depth size guides and fit explainers

Price point: $17/underwear, $48/bralette

NYC-based company Knickey sells cotton bralettes and underwear of different coverage. Their non-GMO, organic cotton basics are grown and dyed using non-toxic materials in India, and Knickey sends them to you in plastic-free, carbon-neutral shipping. Though their garments do contain some synthetic materials like elastane (spandex), the company will take them off your hands to be repurposed into things like insulation and carpet padding.

You can learn more about all of these initiatives on their clear, transparent website. While you're at it, you'll notice the in-depth size guide and "see it on" tool that make it so easy to shop for yourself.

