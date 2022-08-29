13 Crystals To Turn Up The Heat In The Love & Romance Department

Malachite is a mineral of copper carbonate hydroxide, with a green color that resonates with the heart chakra and vibrations of love. As spiritual author Emma Mildon writes for mbg, malachite is a balancing stone that can "help you feel stable, safe, and secure in opening your heart up to all types of love."

And crystal expert Ashley Leavy previously told us, it's also a great stone for "encouraging self-love and unconditional love, plus for enhancing confidence as well as compassion."