The One Spiritual Tool You Need If You're Feeling Down On Your Luck

The Crystal To Call On When You're In Need Of Hope, From Crystal Experts
We all have moments when we need a little extra hope, and if you're looking for a tool to help you find it, consider adding amazonite to your crystal collection. It's long been known as the "Stone of Hope," and for good reason—here's what to know about it.
What is amazonite?
Amazonite is type of potassium feldspar, and is actually a mineral, characterized by its luster and green to bluish-green color. As crystal expert Heather Askinosie tells mbg, it can be found in Brazil, Canada, India, Madagascar, Mozambique, the U.S., and more.
It's most notably known as the “Stone of Hope,” she says, and has long been revered for attracting hope and faith to those who wear it.
"Even though amazonite is named after the Amazon River due to its rich, watery hues, it is actually not found near the Amazon," Askinosie explains, adding, "The closest amazonite can be found to its namesake is in Minas Gerais, Brazil."
The stone also has strong (and long-standing) connections with the indigenous people of the Amazon region. "Amazonite is said to have adorned the shields of Amazonian tribal women warriors hailing from roughly the 10th century B.C.," Askinosie says. "It was also a favorite among the ancient Egyptians; The gold death mask found in King Tutankhamen’s tomb was adorned with amazonite inlays," she adds.
Healing properties:
1. Amplifies hope.
First and foremost, this is a stone all about helping you find hope (which, of course, translates into other benefits as well). "Amazonite inspires a hopeful, empowering mindset so you can move forward with optimism. Working with this crystal will train your mind to expect positive outcomes," Askinosie tells mbg, adding, "With this heightened sense of optimism, amazonite pulls you out of the darkness so you can stand in the light."
2. Connects to your heart.
According to Askinosie, amazonite is also a great stone for connecting with your heart, and your heart chakra, in order to bring joy, love, and optimism into your life. She explains that if your heart is heavy with pessimism and low-vibrational energy, amazonite "clears away your fears, doubts, and worries, and encourages you to believe that something good will come out of all your efforts."
3. Provides empowerment.
Lastly, when we're feeling hopeful and connected to our heart center, we're more likely to operate from an empowered place, which is exactly what amazonite can help with. "Turn to your amazonite crystal for a boost of hopefulness and confidence. It empowers and motivates you to stay strong in the face of adversity," Askinosie explains.
How to use amazonite.
Meditate with it:
One simple way to work with this powerful crystal is to simply meditate with it, using a positive affirmation, such as this one from Askinosie:
- Hold your amazonite in your dominant hand and say "I am hopeful,” out loud three times.
- Close your eyes and bring to mind a current situation in your life that is leaving you less than hopeful.
- Squeeze your amazonite and ask yourself, What is this situation trying to show me, teach me, or do for me?
- Visualize the healing blue-green color of the crystal washing over you. Feel the energy of this crystal lifting your spirit and filling it with hope.
Improve your communication:
According to author and spiritual teacher Emma Mildon, amazonite is also a great stone for improving communication. Not only does it connect you with your heart chakra, but your throat chakra as well. Particularly if you tend to lean into people-pleasing tendencies, Mildon previously explained to mbg, amazonite helps you create a "no B.S. zone," and speak your truth. Simply keep some nearby or in your hand during important conversations to feel it supporting you.
Connect with loved ones
Similar to the above point, amazonite is excellent for deepening relationships by way of communication. As Mildon explains, "When it comes to new relationships, communication and emotional baggage can be a real stick in the emotional mud. Amazonite reinforces a safe energy that will help you both to communicate clearly, openly, and lovingly with each other."
Manifest with it:
Because amazonite is so good at instilling hope and confidence, it's perfect for aiding you in whatever you're looking to manifest. As Askinosie explains, it gives you the hope you need to persevere and keep pursuing your goals, despite the setbacks, obstacles, and perceived limitations. "This crystal refuses to let you give up on your desires or get stuck in a state of despair," she notes.
Place some on your altar or in front of your vision board, or use it while you're doing some manifestation journaling, allowing it to fill you with inspiration.
Use it for chakra work:
Amazonite can benefit both the heart and throat chakras, so if you're looking to balance or heal either of those energy centers, it would be a good idea to incorporate amazonite into the mix. Whether that's a chakra meditation or a chakra bath, a little extra amazonite never hurt.
Keep it around your home or on your person:
Last but certainly not least, the simplest way to work with amazonite is to simply keep it around your home or on your person (i.e. as jewelry or in your purse), so its positive energy can rub off on you all day.
In combination with other crystals.
Plenty of crystals would work well in tandem with amazonite, but it generally makes sense to opt for other stones with similar properties or benefits. Other "truth" stones like lapis lazuli or turquoise, Mildon says, are great with amazonite for bolstering your throat chakra, and subsequently, your ability to speak your truth.
Or, if the heart chakra is more your focus right now, you could opt for other heart-centered stones, like rose quartz, green jade, or green aventurine.
Cleansing & charging your amazonite.
It's important to cleanse and charge your crystals once in a while, and even more so if you've been working with one a lot. In the case of amazonite, Askinosie says, "Our favorite ways to clear and cleanse our amazonite are to place it in the sun or full moon for four hours or longer, cleanse it with smoke, or upon a selenite plate."
And FYI, amazonite does OK with water, if you wanted to run it under your tap or allow a stream to wash over it. However, it's not a great idea to let it soak, so keep that in mind.
Check out our full guide to cleansing and charging crystals for more information.
FAQs.
Is amazonite a birthstone or associated with any zodiac signs?
Amazonite is not an official birthstone, though its resemblance to turquoise (the December birthstone) can make it an alternative for December birthdays. And according to Askinosie, "It's a wonderful stone to work with for Virgo, Aquarius, Aries, and Leo, as well."
Which chakra is it associated with?
Amazonite is connected with both the heart chakra and throat chakra.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
Amazonite is not typically thought of as a crystal for the bedroom or sleep, Askinosie says, who recommends keeping it in your living room or sacred space instead.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
There's no wrong way to wear amazonite, but given its connection to the throat chakra, Mildon recommends wearing it as a necklace. Askinosie adds it also makes a great bracelet. Either way, as long as you're keeping its energy nearby, that's a good thing.
The takeaway.
There are crystals for everything from protection to love—but if a little bit of hope, optimism, and empowerment are what you need, don't skip amazonite the next time you visit your local crystal shop.