How To Balance Your Chakras With A Ritual Bath
If you're looking to add more balance and relaxation to your life (who isn't?), then you may want to consider a weekly bath. But not just any bath: A chakra bath. Soaking in water that's been infused with gemstones, essential oils, and herbs is a luxurious experience that can be customized to show any of the seven main chakras a little extra love.
Here's how to create a chakra bath that best suits your needs.
Chakra-Balancing Ritual Bath
Here is a framework for your customized chakra bath. Choose your oils, gemstones, and tea based on the chakra you sense could use some attention. (Here's a primer on identifying blocked chakras.) To begin, I suggest focusing on one specific chakra at a time.
- Add the suggested gemstones to your tub before running your bathwater. Be sure to cleanse your crystals first. If the gemstones are small, place them in a cloth or mesh bag to keep from losing them.
- Run your bath! Add 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salts to help you relax and support cleansing.
- Create an atmosphere. Color can influence mood, so consider using a colored light bulb in a relaxing hue. Candles are great additions, too, and playing soft music can help you relax.
- Once the bathtub is filled to the brim (you want to be able to soak your entire body), add 8 to 10 drops of the essential oils and swish the water to mix in the oils. Keep in mind that some essential oils can irritate the skin, even when in water. Reference this list for ones that you shouldn't add to your bath.
- If you want to add herbs, you can make a strong herbal tea and add that to your bathwater. Or, if you prefer, you may make a cup of tea to sip while you soak.
- Get in and enjoy!
If you want to take your chakra balancing to another level, wear clothes that match the color of the chakra you are working on to bed, and/or eat foods in the same color scheme that evening.
1st Chakra: The Root Chakra
Focus: spine/glandular system
Unbalanced: low self-esteem, self-centered
Balanced: stabilizing, grounded
Color: red
Essential Oil: vetiver, cypress, cedarwood
Gemstones: ruby, black tourmaline, red garnet
Herbal Tea: ginseng/dandelion root
2nd Chakra: The Sacral Chakra
Focus: ovaries/testes
Unbalanced: overly sensitive, emotionally unbalanced, disempowered
Balanced: creative, balanced emotions, sexual flow
Color: orange
Essential Oil: jasmine, ylang ylang
Gemstones: orange carnelian, orange calcite, aragonite
Herbal Tea: cinnamon bark
3rd Chakra: The Solar or Plexis Chakra
Focus: adrenals/pancreas
Unbalanced: fearful, judgmental
Balanced: strengthens personal power, raises self-esteem
Color: yellow
Gemstones: pyrite, tiger's eye, citrine
Essential Oils: ginger, geranium, helichrysum
Herbal Tea: ginger or mint
4th Chakra: The Heart Chakra
Focus: thymus
Unbalanced: possessive, fear of rejection
Balanced: love unconditionally, voice of the soul, compassion
Color: green, pink
Essential Oils: rose, lemon balm
Gemstones: rose quartz, jade, kunzite
Herbal Tea: licorice
5th Chakra: The Throat Chakra
Focus: parathyroid or thyroid
Unbalanced: unreliable, self-righteous
Balanced: satisfied, content, in your truth
Color: blue
Essential Oils: lavender or geranium
Gemstones: turquoise, blue calcite, aquamarine
Herbal Tea: lemon with turmeric
6th Chakra: The Third Eye Chakra
Focus: pituitary
Unbalanced: undisciplined, highly logical
Balanced: brings focus, intuition, centeredness
Color: indigo
Essential Oils: sandalwood, clary sage
Gemstones: moonstone, sodalite, lapis lazuli
Herbal Tea: schizandra berry, jasmine
7th Chakra: The Crown Chakra
Focus: pineal
Unbalanced: constantly exhausted, depressed
Balanced: soothes restless mind, higher awareness, prayerful
Color: violet
Essential Oils: frankincense, blue chamomile
Gemstones: amethyst, lepidolite, sugilite
Herbal Tea: astragalus root, lavender