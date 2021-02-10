If you're looking to add more balance and relaxation to your life (who isn't?), then you may want to consider a weekly bath. But not just any bath: A chakra bath. Soaking in water that's been infused with gemstones, essential oils, and herbs is a luxurious experience that can be customized to show any of the seven main chakras a little extra love.

Here's how to create a chakra bath that best suits your needs.