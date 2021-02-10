 Skip to content

How To Balance Your Chakras With A Ritual Bath

How To Balance Your Chakras With A Ritual Bath

Debra Haugen
Debra Haugen
Debra Haugen is the founder of Gemstone Organic. She has a masters in geological engineering from University of Minnesota.
A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Illustration by Chloé Bulpin

Last updated on February 10, 2021

If you're looking to add more balance and relaxation to your life (who isn't?), then you may want to consider a weekly bath. But not just any bath: A chakra bath. Soaking in water that's been infused with gemstones, essential oils, and herbs is a luxurious experience that can be customized to show any of the seven main chakras a little extra love.

Here's how to create a chakra bath that best suits your needs.

Chakra-Balancing Ritual Bath

Here is a framework for your customized chakra bath. Choose your oils, gemstones, and tea based on the chakra you sense could use some attention. (Here's a primer on identifying blocked chakras.) To begin, I suggest focusing on one specific chakra at a time.

  1. Add the suggested gemstones to your tub before running your bathwater. Be sure to cleanse your crystals first. If the gemstones are small, place them in a cloth or mesh bag to keep from losing them.
  2. Run your bath! Add 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salts to help you relax and support cleansing.
  3. Create an atmosphere. Color can influence mood, so consider using a colored light bulb in a relaxing hue. Candles are great additions, too, and playing soft music can help you relax.
  4. Once the bathtub is filled to the brim (you want to be able to soak your entire body), add 8 to 10 drops of the essential oils and swish the water to mix in the oils. Keep in mind that some essential oils can irritate the skin, even when in water. Reference this list for ones that you shouldn't add to your bath.
  5. If you want to add herbs, you can make a strong herbal tea and add that to your bathwater. Or, if you prefer, you may make a cup of tea to sip while you soak.
  6. Get in and enjoy!

If you want to take your chakra balancing to another level, wear clothes that match the color of the chakra you are working on to bed, and/or eat foods in the same color scheme that evening.

1st Chakra: The Root Chakra

A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: spine/glandular system

Unbalanced: low self-esteem, self-centered

Balanced: stabilizing, grounded

Color: red

Essential Oil: vetiver, cypress, cedarwood

Gemstones: ruby, black tourmaline, red garnet

Herbal Tea: ginseng/dandelion root

2nd Chakra: The Sacral Chakra

A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: ovaries/testes

Unbalanced: overly sensitive, emotionally unbalanced, disempowered

Balanced: creative, balanced emotions, sexual flow

Color: orange

Essential Oil: jasmine, ylang ylang

Gemstones: orange carnelian, orange calcite, aragonite

Herbal Tea: cinnamon bark

3rd Chakra: The Solar or Plexis Chakra

A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: adrenals/pancreas

Unbalanced: fearful, judgmental

Balanced: strengthens personal power, raises self-esteem

Color: yellow

Gemstones: pyrite, tiger's eye, citrine

Essential Oils: ginger, geranium, helichrysum

Herbal Tea: ginger or mint

4th Chakra: The Heart Chakra

A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: thymus

Unbalanced: possessive, fear of rejection

Balanced: love unconditionally, voice of the soul, compassion

Color: green, pink

Essential Oils: rose, lemon balm

Gemstones: rose quartz, jade, kunzite

Herbal Tea: licorice

5th Chakra: The Throat Chakra

A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: parathyroid or thyroid

Unbalanced: unreliable, self-righteous

Balanced: satisfied, content, in your truth

Color: blue

Essential Oils: lavender or geranium

Gemstones: turquoise, blue calcite, aquamarine

Herbal Tea: lemon with turmeric

6th Chakra: The Third Eye Chakra

A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: pituitary

Unbalanced: undisciplined, highly logical

Balanced: brings focus, intuition, centeredness

Color: indigo

Essential Oils: sandalwood, clary sage

Gemstones: moonstone, sodalite, lapis lazuli

Herbal Tea: schizandra berry, jasmine

7th Chakra: The Crown Chakra

A Ritual Bath For Balancing The Chakras

Photo by Illustration Credit: Chloé Bulpin

Focus: pineal

Unbalanced: constantly exhausted, depressed

Balanced: soothes restless mind, higher awareness, prayerful

Color: violet

Essential Oils: frankincense, blue chamomile

Gemstones: amethyst, lepidolite, sugilite

Herbal Tea: astragalus root, lavender

Debra Haugen
Debra Haugen
Debra Haugen is the founder and "Chief Alchemist" of Gemstone Organic, where she develops their advanced earth-based formulas. In her devotion to holistic healing Haugen also found her...

