One of the simplest ways to work with crystals for any of the seven chakras is by incorporating them into chakra meditations. Crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, recommends holding your crystal in your non-dominant hand while you sit for meditation, or even placing the crystal on the corresponding body part of the chakra.

If you were working with obsidian for your root chakra, for example, you would simply sit for meditation with obsidian in your non-dominant (the energetically receiving) hand, or place it near your root chakra. From there, you can visualize the chakra coming back into balance, and/or work with an affirmation such as "I am grounded."

This simple formula can be adjusted depending on which chakra you're working on. As another example, you would hold green jade or place it on your heart, and use a mantra such as "I welcome love into my life," for the heart chakra. Or for the crown chakra, you would hold clear quartz or place it on top of your head, and repeat "I am connected to higher consciousness."