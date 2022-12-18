Pyrite is a mineral that is made of iron sulfide. Found in Canada, Mexico, Namibia, Peru, and Spain, pyrite often gets confused for gold, hence its nickname, Fool's Gold.

"Pyrite and gold share a similar luster, structure, and brassy yellow color," explains Rachel Glarner, the owner of New Moon Beginnings crystal shop. However, Glarner adds, you'll be able to tell the difference between the two by their firmness: You can scratch gold with a fingernail or a knife, but not pyrite.

Glamorous pyrite is thought to represent abundance, prosperity, and wealth. "It can help you manifest your goals into reality and also motivate you to pursue them," says Glarner.