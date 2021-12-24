 Skip to content

Everything You Need To Know About Rainbow Fluorite, From Crystal Experts

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
The Calming, Colorful Crystal Your Spiritual Toolkit Is Missing

Image by Gulsina / iStock

December 24, 2021

Whether you're hoping to clear your mind or get focused, rainbow fluorite is a crystal you'll want to have in your collection. This beautiful stone comes in an array of mesmerizing colors and can be used to help promote calm, creativity, and more.

Here's what to know about the benefits of rainbow fluorite and how to tap into them, according to experts.

What is rainbow fluorite?

Rainbow fluorite is a variety of fluorite (also referred to as "fluorspar"), which is actually a type of mineral. As crystal expert and author of CRYSTAL365 and Crystal Muse Heather Askinosie tells mbg, "It has a multitude of colors ranging from white to purple to green, and every crystal has its own storyline and its own color vibrational frequency."

Varieties of fluorite, including rainbow, can be found all over the world, from Russia to China to South Africa, as well as in parts of the United States.

According to Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing and founder of Goldirocks, people have been working with the colorful stone for centuries. (It's even thought to have been given the nickname "Genius Stone" by medieval alchemists.)

Rainbow fluorite properties.

The key to working with rainbow fluorite—or any crystal, for that matter—is to program it with an intention. That way, you'll be reminded of your goal every time you look at the stone and can then take action to bring it to life.

Fluorite is thought to be a particularly good crystal for assisting with focus, clear thinking, and creative inspiration. "Its swirling bands of greens, purples, and blues have a calming effect on both mind and body," Van Doren adds. She considers it a great earth ally to keep on hand when you're working, studying, or just hoping to have a chill but productive day.

Askinosie adds that this crystal can also be used to hold intentions like inner harmony, peace, and serenity.

Rainbow fluorite benefits:

How to use it:

1. Keep it on your desk.

Van Doren notes that rainbow fluorite is an excellent "get-to-work" crystal for when you want to focus or tap into your intellect. As such, she recommends "keeping rainbow fluorite on your work desk, or somewhere else in your workspace where you will see it regularly." Every time you do, let it be a reminder of your intention to get to work.

2. Carry it around with you.

When you're out and about, keeping some rainbow fluorite on hand can help you stay steady. Van Doren recommends carrying a tumble stone of rainbow fluorite around with you as a reminder to stay calm and carry on. These small, smooth stones are compact enough to tuck into your pocket, bra, or bag.

3. Use it when you need to concentrate.

Have a big presentation coming up? Anticipating a difficult conversation? Van Doren says working with rainbow fluorite can help you go into it with a clear and calm mind.

Hold the stone in your hand as you prepare for the task. As you do, visualize yourself getting through it with confidence and ease, and direct some of that positive energy into your rainbow fluorite. Then, take the stone into the presentation or conversation as a pre-charged good luck charm.

4. Use it to relax before bed.

And lastly, while rainbow fluorite can be great for productivity and focus, it's ultimately a calming stone that can help you remember to relax. So, Askinosie explains, it's a great crystal to keep in your bedroom.

Hold it in your hand or put it over your chest as you do some deep breathing to unwind before bed, she recommends.

How to cleanse this crystal.

To get the most benefits from your rainbow fluorite, you'll want to make sure you keep it consistently cleansed and charged up. According to Van Doren, sitting your stone in sunlight and moonlight can help keep it in good shape.

"Put it somewhere it will be able to soak in sunlight and moonlight for a full 24-hour cycle," she says, noting that an indoor windowsill would be a good place to store it when it's not in use.

After a long time in direct sun, be aware that this stone will start to slowly fade. "If you wish to keep one on your windowsill, I would say go for it, because this crystal's bands of colors are really shown off best in sunlight," Van Doren says. "Just know that after a year or two, its colors will be a bit lighter."

Askinosie agrees that sunlight can help keep your stone clean. She adds that you can also put some fresh water on a soft cloth and use that to wipe off your crystal from time to time. Keep in mind, however, that fluorite and its different varieties are porous, so they should not be left to sit in water.

The bottom line.

With a name like "Genius Stone," clearly rainbow fluorite is a crystal worth having. The next time you pop into your favorite crystal shop, be sure to snag some of this marvelous mineral if you haven't already.

