The Calming, Colorful Crystal Your Spiritual Toolkit Is Missing

To get the most benefits from your rainbow fluorite, you'll want to make sure you keep it consistently cleansed and charged up. According to Van Doren, sitting your stone in sunlight and moonlight can help keep it in good shape.

"Put it somewhere it will be able to soak in sunlight and moonlight for a full 24-hour cycle," she says, noting that an indoor windowsill would be a good place to store it when it's not in use.

After a long time in direct sun, be aware that this stone will start to slowly fade. "If you wish to keep one on your windowsill, I would say go for it, because this crystal's bands of colors are really shown off best in sunlight," Van Doren says. "Just know that after a year or two, its colors will be a bit lighter."

Askinosie agrees that sunlight can help keep your stone clean. She adds that you can also put some fresh water on a soft cloth and use that to wipe off your crystal from time to time. Keep in mind, however, that fluorite and its different varieties are porous, so they should not be left to sit in water.