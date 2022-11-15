Spirituality can be a bit deceiving. On the one hand, it’s a worldview, lifestyle, and ideology. On the other, it’s a label. Anyone can claim the label of spirituality just like anyone can buy the namaste t-shirt, choose a particular guru, or sling the world karma as common parlance.

There's nothing wrong with any of the above—but it does indicate that spirituality may have a doppelganger. What looks like spirituality, sounds like spirituality, but isn’t quite? For the spiritually-curious in a material world, spiritual materialism is the term to know.

In 1973, Buddhist teacher Chögyam Trungpa published Cutting Through Spiritual Materialism—a transcript of lectures he gave in Boulder, Colorado to put words on a phenomenon that shapes the way many of us experience spirituality today. Here’s how he explains spiritual materialism: “There are numerous sidetracks which can lead to a distorted, ego-centered version of spirituality; we can deceive ourselves into thinking we are developing spirituality when instead we are strengthening our egocentricity through spiritual techniques.”