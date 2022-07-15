 Skip to content

Need To Calm Down? Here's Why You Should Grab Amethyst, From Crystal Experts

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Amethyst Crystal for Health & Happiness

Image by mbg Creative / mbg creative

July 15, 2022 — 12:04 PM

There are crystals for everything from love to abundance, and in the case of calming crystals, one holds the spot as the best of them all: amethyst. Here's what to know about this special stone, from its healing properties, to how to work with it.

What is amethyst?

Amethyst is a variety of the mineral quartz, characterized by its signature purple hue. According to crystal expert Heather Askinosie, it can be found in parts of Brazil, Canada, India, Madagascar, Namibia, Russia, the U.S., Uruguay, and Zambia.

"Amethyst, due to its deep purple color, is associated with Bacchus, the Greek god of wine," Askinosie tells mbg, adding that large drinking vessels used for water and wine used to be carved from this stone. "Roman matrons believed that wearing amethyst would help to guarantee fidelity, and Cleopatra is said to have worn a signet ring made of amethyst to represent enlightenment and love," she adds.

Amethyst is also one of the 12 gemstones that lined the walls of heaven in the book of Revelations, with amethyst's color associated with the wine transfigured to Christ’s blood. It is also one of the 12 official birthstones (February's, specifically!).

Healing properties

1. It helps grant peace of mind.

If there's one thing amethyst is known for, it's bringing peace of mind. According to Askinosie, amethyst helps you find inner peace, regardless of the noise around you. "Its high-vibrational purple color guides you to turn inward so you can get back to a state of equilibrium. On a deep soul level, your spirit knows that you have everything you need to find inner peace," she tells mbg.

2. It offers protection from negative thought patterns.

Along with encouraging peace of mind, amethyst also guides you out of negative thought patterns. As Askinosie explains, it helps "ease away any disturbances, distractions, or anything else taking up space in your mind," and through working with this crystal, you'll be able to create a bit more space between your thoughts.

3. It boosts intuition.

And of course, with your mind stilled and the negative thought patterns quieted, amethyst is also excellent for strengthening your intuition and third eye chakra. "The amethyst crystal is a highly spiritual stone that's thought to help open up the third eye and connect people to their intuition. It's also associated with mental clarity and psychic abilities," Askinosie tells mbg.

How to use amethyst

Use it to unwind before bed:

If you're having trouble quieting your mind before bed, try this four-step ritual with your amethyst, from Askinosie:

  1. Before you go to bed, hold your amethyst over your third eye (on the center of your forehead, slightly above your brows).
  2. Close your eyes and take 7 deep breaths. Visualize amethyst’s purple color filling your mind and calming your thoughts.
  3. Say to yourself internally, I am at peace, 7 times.
  4. Place your Amethyst on your nightstand. Continue to breathe deeply as you slowly drift off to sleep.
Include it in a crystal grid:

Crystal grids couple the power of crystals with sacred geometry, giving you a concentrated tool to work with a specific intention. As crystal expert, Emma Mildon, previously wrote for mbg, amethyst is a great stone to include in a crystal grid for peace and serenity, along with clear quartz, moonstone, and malachite. (Here's our full guide to making crystal grids for more information!)

Keep it on you during the day:

Another easy way to work with amethyst is simply keeping it on you or near you during the day whenever you think you might deal with stress. Whether that's on your desk, in the car, in your purse, or as jewelry, give your amethyst a squeeze and remind yourself that peace can be found within.

Meditate with it:

At any point when you want to still your mind or receive intuitive downloads, Askinosie recommends meditating with amethyst in hand. "Find a quiet place to sit uninterrupted with the stone in your hands and see if any new insights come through," she says.

Use it in chakra work:

And lastly, given amethyst's connection to the third-eye chakra, it's a great stone to incorporate into any chakra work, meditations, or rituals. Here's our guide to healing the third eye-chakra for help getting started.

In combination with other crystals:

Being a variety of quartz, and excellent for helping clear your mind, amethyst pairs will with any other crystal or intention you're working with. That said, if you're focusing on the third-eye chakra or strengthening your intuition, it would play well with other stones that help with those things, such as labradorite, black jade, sodalite, clear quartz, and obsidian.

Cleansing & charging your crystal

"Amethyst is a crystal that can be placed in your space to act as an energetic air purifier. Because of this, we recommend cleansing it regularly," Askinosie tells mbg.

Amethyst will do well with any of your preferred cleansing and charging techniques. You can place it in the light of the full moon, bury it in the Earth, or surround it in smoke or sound. It's also safe to use water to cleanse this stone, unlike other more porous crystals. Note: Over time, amethyst may change color in the sun.

FAQs

Is it a birthstone or associated with any zodiac signs?

Yes, amethyst is the traditional birthstone for the month of February. And as Yulia Van Doren, crystal expert and founder of Goldirocks, previously explained to mbg, "Amethyst carries an energy which helps neutralize imbalances and can really help calm Aquarian and Piscean tendencies toward extremes."

Which chakra is associated with it?

Amethyst is strongly associated with the third-eye chakra.

Is it a good crystal to sleep with?

According to Askinosie, amethyst is a wonderful crystal to sleep with and keep in your bedroom. "It has a softer energy that helps to create a calm, soothing environment and not disturb your sleep. Some crystals are 'too active' to keep in your bedroom, but amethyst is always a staple for restful sleep," she says.

How should it be worn as jewelry?

There's really no wrong way to wear amethyst as jewelry, with Askinosie telling mbg you can wear it as a bracelet, necklace, ring or earrings, to encourage a sense of peace and calm throughout the day, enhance your intuition, or even connect you with your spiritual practice. "When you wear it higher on your body, it helps to activate your upper chakras (the third eye and crown)," she adds.

The takeaway.

Understanding the properties of all our favorite crystals helps us to incorporate them into our lives in a meaningful way. And whether you want to calm your mind or boost your intuition, amethyst is the perfect stone to help you do so.

