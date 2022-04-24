The One Crystal You Need To Enhance Communication & Intuition

All Of Your Sodalite Questions Answered: Benefits, How To Use It & More
From obsidian for protection to rose quartz for love, there's a crystal for just about everything. And if you're looking for a stone to support both your communication skills and your intuition, look no further than sodalite. Here's everything to know about this crystal and how to work with it.
What is sodalite?
Sodalite is a dark blue mineral, commonly found in Brazil, as well as Canada, Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, tells mbg. "It can range from light, medium, to dark blue with white veins or splotches, and sometimes the blue is so dark it looks almost black," she adds.
Today, it's become popularized as a gemstone and can be found in crystal shops everywhere, though Leavy notes it's not one that comes up a lot historically. "I think the one thing that's important to know is that it's frequently confused with lapis lazuli, so it's important that people have identified the correct stone," she explains. (Lapis lazuli is typically a lighter shade of blue, often accompanied by golden streaks.)
Sometimes called "the poet's stone" in the crystal world, sodalite is most well known for its ability to help with communication, which brings us to our next point.
The properties of sodalite:
1. It supports communication.
sleep support+
Leavy tells mbg that working with sodalite can help with communication in a lot of different ways, from helping you speak clearly and confidently to keeping you levelheaded in emotionally charged conversations. It's also though to help you to more clearly understand people and the meaning behind their words so you can more effectively communicate with them, she adds, and can even increase group cooperation this way.
2. It enhances intuition.
Sodalite is also great for enhancing your intuition, Leavy says, adding that it can help you "accurately interpret the guidance that you're receiving."
3. It encourages truth.
Because this stone is considered so great for communication, Leavy notes working with it can also encourage truth, particularly when it comes to speaking the truth (or your truth).
4. It corresponds to the third-eye chakra.
According to Debra Haugen, founder of Gemstone Organic, sodalite is a great crystal for supporting the third-eye chakra (which is, no surprise, all about intuition). Leavy adds that it helps still the mind during meditation, as well.
5. It boosts confidence.
Having good communication skills and strong intuition can help people move through the world with courage, so sodalite naturally helps boost confidence this way. It can be a particularly helpful stone to have around when you're standing up for yourself or public speaking, Leavy adds.
6. Helps overcome negative thinking.
"If you tend to kind of get stuck in a loop of negative self-talk, it can help you break through that," Leavy explains.
7. It increases mental clarity.
Lastly, again, this is a stone that is thought to facilitate a clear head. Along with keeping you calm and collected, Leavy says, "It also helps with absorbing new information and learning new things because of its ability to bring some mental clarity."
How to use sodalite:
Meditate with it.
Thanks to sodalite's ability to keep the mind clear and support the third-eye chakra, it's a good one to use in your meditation practice. You can meditate as you usually do, with the sodalite either in your hand or nearby on an altar.
Wear it as jewelry.
Leavy says sodalite is an excellent stone to wear as jewlery, particularly as a necklace or earrings, depending on what you're looking for.
If you wanted to speak more clearly and confidently, for example, having it as a necklace near the throat chakra would be best. But if you'd prefer to be a better listener, she says, sodalite earrings would make more sense. "Having it right there near the physical part of your body where you're using your voice is really helpful," she adds.
Keep some in your pocket or purse.
With your favorite crystals, there is always, of course, the option to simply keep a piece on you when you think you'll need it. "You can hold or rub it like a touchstone if you're feeling like you're fumbling over your words, or you're having a difficult time working up the courage or getting the clarity to say something that needs to be said," Leavy explains.
Place a piece on a crystal grid.
If you have a crystal grid at home, sodalite would make an excellent addition, Leavy says, especially if you're working on themes like communication, intuition, confidence, and/or mental clarity. (Psst...here's our guide to creating your own crystal grid if your interest is piqued.)
Use it in a ritual bath.
Last but not least, Haugen recommends incorporating sodalite into a chakra-balancing ritual bath, should you be working on supporting or unblocking the third-eye chakra. (You'll find step-by-step instructions for the ritual bath here.)
Combining it with other crystals.
According to Leavy, sodalite and citrine complement each other well. "They're not quite opposite each other on the color wheel but fairly close," she explains, adding they have a really nice balance of energies. "Whereas citrine has this really vibrant energy, sodalite has a quality that's very calming—so it helps you kind of stay present and think things through instead of just taking rash action," she says.
Along with citrine, other crystals associated with the third-eye chakra would be helpful to use in tandem with sodalite, such as moonstone or lapis lazuli. Stones associated with communication, such as blue lace agate or turquoise, would also make for an effective pairing.
Cleansing & charging your crystal.
Leavy tells mbg that sodalite doesn't require any special instructions when it comes to cleansing and charging, and your preferred methods should be fine. "I think whatever is convenient and ethical and affordable is a good method, so I usually go for something like sound bathing," she says.
You could also, for instance, leave your sodalite out under the light of the full moon to cleanse and charge it, give it a rinse with water (though you should avoid soaking it), or even use your breath.
Here's our full guide on cleansing and charging crystals for more ideas.
FAQs
Is sodalite a birthstone or associated with any zodiac signs?
While not an official birthstone, sodalite has been associated with the month of November. It depends who you ask, however, as Leavy notes that zodiac-wise, it's also associated with Virgo and Libra (which are not November signs).
What chakra is associated with sodalite?
As aforementioned, sodalite is associated with the third-eye chakra, which is all about intuition, imagination, thinking, and wisdom.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
Yes, according to Leavy, sodalite can be a good crystal to sleep with because of its connection with intuition. "It can bring intuitive messages in your dreams, so you can pop a small one in your pillowcase or place it on your bedside table," she notes.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
Sodalite is great to wear as jewelry and will be particularly more potent if you wear it near the part of the body you're working with. For example, as aforementioned, earrings for better listening or a necklace for improved speaking.
The bottom line.
Sodalite has a ton of benefits, with plenty of ways to use it in your everyday life (by itself or with different crystals). Whether your intuition is lacking or you want a bit more confidence when you speak, having a piece of this beautiful blue crystal can help.