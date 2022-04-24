The One Crystal You Need To Enhance Communication & Intuition

Sodalite is a dark blue mineral, commonly found in Brazil, as well as Canada, Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, tells mbg. "It can range from light, medium, to dark blue with white veins or splotches, and sometimes the blue is so dark it looks almost black," she adds.

Today, it's become popularized as a gemstone and can be found in crystal shops everywhere, though Leavy notes it's not one that comes up a lot historically. "I think the one thing that's important to know is that it's frequently confused with lapis lazuli, so it's important that people have identified the correct stone," she explains. (Lapis lazuli is typically a lighter shade of blue, often accompanied by golden streaks.)

Sometimes called "the poet's stone" in the crystal world, sodalite is most well known for its ability to help with communication, which brings us to our next point.