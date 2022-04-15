It happens to us all at some point: You experience a stressful event or face a problem, and you become caught up in a whirlwind of negative self-talk, or what award-winning psychologist Ethan Kross, Ph.D., calls “chatter.”

Of course, the oft-stated advice to just stay positive! doesn’t really help. In most cases, it only makes those dark thoughts stronger. So how can you actually conquer the negative voice inside your head? Well, Kross offers a few actionable tools to escape that destructive thought loop. In fact, the very title of his new book: Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It.

Here, Kross offers some of his go-to strategies.