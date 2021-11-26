How To Start An Epic Apartment Garden, No Matter Where You Live

While not all traditional house perks are available to those of us living in small, urban spaces, gardening is a hobby that can be cultivated anywhere. Even apartments with limited sunlight can be turned into mini-farms where a handful of edible plants can be grown and harvested.

Whether you want more immediate access to fresh herbs, need some kitchen inspiration, or are committed to a whole food diet, an apartment garden delivers. Here's everything you need to know to start your own.