Cut Your Home Cleaning Time In Half With These 5 Quick Hacks

The beauty of multi-purpose cleaner is, well, it's multi-purpose. If you don't have any, Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama says it's a worthy investment, as it'll help you cover more areas with just one product.

And as Harris adds, it's easy enough to make one yourself. She recommends white vinegar and baking soda for endless cleaning options, from the toilet, to shower, to stove, and even carpets. "Just sprinkle a thin layer of baking soda over the area, and then spray enough vinegar over top of it, and watch the stain or grease lift off the surface. Then simply wipe away," she adds. (Here are four of our favorite recipes for DIY cleaning for more inspo.)