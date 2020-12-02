From there, you can tackle everything from the microwave to the bathtub. Spray anywhere with visible grime and wipe clean, like your faucets, bathtub, shower, gunky scissors, stainless-steel appliances, and more. You can run your washing machine and dishwasher with vinegar inside to freshen it up and even use it as a window cleaner. It's also an effective carpet spot cleaner when you spray it on top of a stain sprinkled with baking soda.