The first thing to mention here is that you never want to use your vinegar full strength, as it's highly acidic. Always dilute by mixing equal parts vinegar and water.

From there, you can tackle everything from the microwave to the bathtub. Spray anywhere with visible grime and wipe clean, like your faucets, bathtub or shower, gunky scissors, stainless steel appliances, and more. You can run your washing machine and dishwasher with vinegar inside to freshen it up, and even use it as a window cleaner. It's also an effective carpet spot cleaner when you spray it on top of a stain sprinkled with baking soda.

The list truly goes on and on!

The bottom line is, both ACV and white vinegar are excellent to have on hand, but ACV might be best kept in the kitchen for cooking. When it comes time to get scrubbing, white vinegar can tackle just about any task on your chores list.