Ever Wondered Which Vinegar Is Best For Cleaning? Here's What One Expert Says
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Vinegar is the cheap, do-it-all cleaner that everyone ought to have on hand. While it's not a disinfectant, it certainly holds its own against tough stains and grime. White vinegar and apple cider vinegar both work well—but which one is better? We consulted green cleaning expert, Tonya Harris, to find out.
The difference between white vinegar and apple cider vinegar.
The primary difference between the two vinegars is where they come from. Apple cider vinegar, Harris notes, is made through a process whereby apples are crushed, the liquid is extracted, and it goes through a two-step fermentation process.
Distilled white vinegar is made by oxidizing grain alcohol (similar to vodka), which results in bacteria growth and acetic acid. It's colorless, unlike ACV, and is relatively stronger than ACV as well.
Why white vinegar is the way to go.
According to Harris, white vinegar is your best bet for cleaning. "For one thing, it's not colored," she notes, "so you can use it on any surface—I wouldn't use ACV on a carpet, for example."
Plus, white vinegar is slightly more acidic, making it a stronger cleaner. And though it's not a true disinfectant, white vinegar does have antimicrobial properties.
"ACV has a lot of benefits, especially health wise," Harris adds, she says, "but when it comes to using it as a cleaner, I prefer white." The one advantage ACV has over white vinegar is the scent; Harris notes once the initial smell fades, it leaves a pleasant sweet scent. You don't get that with white vinegar, but you can always add some essential oils to help mitigate that.
How to use it.
The first thing to mention here is that you never want to use your vinegar full strength, as it's highly acidic. Always dilute by mixing equal parts vinegar and water.
From there, you can tackle everything from the microwave to the bathtub. Spray anywhere with visible grime and wipe clean, like your faucets, bathtub or shower, gunky scissors, stainless steel appliances, and more. You can run your washing machine and dishwasher with vinegar inside to freshen it up, and even use it as a window cleaner. It's also an effective carpet spot cleaner when you spray it on top of a stain sprinkled with baking soda.
The list truly goes on and on!
The bottom line is, both ACV and white vinegar are excellent to have on hand, but ACV might be best kept in the kitchen for cooking. When it comes time to get scrubbing, white vinegar can tackle just about any task on your chores list.
