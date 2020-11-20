If you're at all into DIY-ing home cleaners you likely already know that white distilled vinegar is super versatile and excellent for freshening up hard surfaces. It's cheap, readily available, and can be used from the kitchen to the bathroom and everywhere in between. With Thanksgiving fast approaching, here's how to recruit this pantry staple for cleaning 11 places all around your home.

Just note that you should avoid using white vinegar (or any kind of vinegar, for that matter) on porous surfaces—its high acidity can damage things like marble, granite, and limestone.