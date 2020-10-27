Once your clothes are ready, you can show your washing machine some love by giving it a deep clean. Green-cleaning expert Melissa Maker recently walked mbg through how to do it: "Begin with an empty washing machine and add about 2 cups of baking soda directly to the machine. Next, add in 2 cups of plain white vinegar and 10 drops of an essential oil like tea tree or lavender," she explained. "Run another cycle through and set it to the longest, hottest, largest load setting you can. The vinegar will help break down any deposits and further remove moldy smells." You'll want to give your machine a refresh whenever it starts to smell, or at least quarterly.