Some areas of the home require a little extra elbow grease to clean and maintain—and the shower is certainly one of them. Since so much moisture can collect in the shower, it can be a hotbed for mold. "Shower curtains tend to get mold—black mold—on them if you do not wipe them down," notes professor and microbiologist, Charles Gerba, Ph.D.

So, the next time your shower curtain or liner is starting to look a little grimey, use the following expert tips to give it a deep clean. Natural cleaning expert and founder of Clean Mama, Becky Rapinchuk, says you'll want to do so monthly, or at least quarterly, to keep potentially harmful mold at bay.