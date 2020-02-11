5 Signs Your House Is Making You Sick + How To Solve Them

A home with elevated humidity (anything above 60%) can become a breeding ground for mold. If the humidity levels get high enough, they can also affect the drywall and create an environment where mold spreads behind walls. We now know that certain mold causes a plethora of health issues1 , from chronic sinusitis to nervous system damage. High humidity also welcomes dust mites, which can cause allergic reactions, stomach issues, and sleep disorders. Keep in mind that you don't want your humidity to be too low either (below 40%) since that can lead to respiratory irritation.