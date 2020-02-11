5 Signs Your House Is Making You Sick + How To Solve Them

Moisture intrusion can refer to any water that comes into your house (whether from the inside or outside) as well as its less-talked-about counterpart, condensation. Water coming in from outside can obviously cause water damage behind walls and in ceilings. And we now know that water, even in small amounts, causes mold problems. Water can also show up from indoor plumbing leaks.

And though condensation may sound harmless, it can actually put your home at an even higher risk for mold growth. Often seen on windows when the outdoor air is cooler and drier than the indoor air, condensation can eventually drip down into the inside of walls, causing mold to form.