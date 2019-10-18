How To Make Your Home More Energy-Efficient, Whether You Own Or Rent

You might be scratching your head thinking this belongs in the "owner" section, but no! It turns out, renters can easily sign up to run their houses and apartments on clean power. As long as you pay your utility directly (versus having a building that pays for you), you should be eligible to sign up, depending on where you live. "In most markets, especially on the coasts, you can buy [clean energy] through third parties and pay on your normal utility bill," says Foss. "It may increase your rates by 5 to 10% based on how clean you want your electricity source—but it's easy. You spend a few minutes, and you're done."

Arcadia Power and Green Mountain Energy are two big players in the space, and you can also go through smaller, state-specific companies to fund renewable projects in your area.

This relatively low lift can majorly reduce your home's carbon footprint and support renewables as a whole. "It sends a message to the market that there is a demand for clean power, which is really important right now. Now is a really good time to do this," reiterates Foss.