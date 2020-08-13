The microfibers in these towels are made from a blend of petroleum-based polyester and synthetic polyamides that are held together by an electrostatic charge.

"Think of your microfiber cloth as being a network of fibers that are not woven together most of the time," Dimitri Deheyn, Ph.D., a marine biology researcher at Scripps Institution of Oceanography who has extensively studied microplastics, tells mbg. "They only stick together because they are entangled."

This makes these towels extra sensitive to wear and tear—and when their synthetic microfibers begin to shed, they emit microplastics into the surrounding environment.

Microplastics are invisible pollutants that can now be found pretty much everywhere, from deep in ocean trenches to high in the sky to within our own bodies. Though it's still unclear how these microplastics themselves affect humans and wildlife, if at all, Deheyn notes that they can carry harmful pollutants like heavy metals and oil into the ocean.

"The plastic becomes a platform for concentrated pollutants, which would otherwise be diluted in the water," he explains. Other evidence shows that microplastics in aquatic environments can cause certain fish to lose their appetite and others to experience hormone disruption.

While you can't keep your microfiber towel from shedding these pollutants entirely, there are a few ways to keep it more intact for longer. Here are some best practices.