From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home
Apple cider vinegar has long been a classic home remedy because of its many benefits, ranging from soothing a sore throat to improving overall skin and hair health. Here are some of the highlights of what it can do for your home, plus easy recipes you can quickly make in the kitchen. You'll want to stock your shelves with ACV!
1. Stain Remover
Apple cider vinegar can remove stains, lint, and grime from clothes!
Recipe: Combine 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 table- spoon of white vinegar. Apply to the stain on clothing and let sit for a few minutes, then immediately wash the item normally.
2. Fruit and Vegetable Wash
Soaking fruits and vegetables in apple cider vinegar and water can reduce bacteria and pathogens; it will kill any fungus that may be present. The soaking can also extend the life of the produce.
Recipe: Combine water and ACV in a ratio of 3:1—for example, 3 cups of water and 1 cup of ACV. Soak fruits or veggies in the solution for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse.
3. Weed Killer
You can use apple cider vinegar to kill problematic weeds. Keep a spray bottle on hand when any unwanted weeds pop up.
Recipe: Combine 1 gallon of ACV with 1 ounce of orange oil and 1 teaspoon of liquid soap. Shake well. Fill a spray bottle and keep it handy to spot-spray troublesome weeds in your garden.
4. Unclogging Drains
Many over-the-counter drain cleaners contain toxins that can cause respiratory difficulties. Using ACV, however, is a natural solution to unclog drains (that really works!).
Recipe: Sprinkle ½ cup of baking soda into your drain, then follow with 1 cup of apple cider vinegar. It will foam. After a few minutes, flush the drain with hot water. After 5 minutes, flush the drain again with cold water.
5. Wood Polish
Apple cider vinegar can be used to clean and polish wood furniture and other hard surfaces. It is also helpful in removing water stains.
Recipe: Combine ½ cup of ACV with ½ cup of vegetable oil. Use a cloth or paper towel to polish wood furniture and other surfaces with the mixture.
Adapted from 7-Day Apple Cider Vinegar Cleanse by JJ Smith. Copyright © by Jennifer Smith. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.
