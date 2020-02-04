From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home

Soaking fruits and vegetables in apple cider vinegar and water can reduce bacteria and pathogens; it will kill any fungus that may be present. The soaking can also extend the life of the produce.

Recipe: Combine water and ACV in a ratio of 3:1—for example, 3 cups of water and 1 cup of ACV. Soak fruits or veggies in the solution for 10 to 15 minutes, then rinse.