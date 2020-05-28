If your cleaning product supply has run dangerously low but you're sheltering in place and trying to limit trips to the store, why not go the homemade route? DIY cleaners can be easy to put together and as efficacious as store-bought when you use the right recipes. Plus, they're cheap as can be. Here are a few from the mbg vaults that use ingredients you probably already have in your quarantine pantry.

Note that these are cleaners, not disinfectants (according to the CDC, there's a difference!) and will not stand up COVID-19 germs. They're good for quick touch-ups around the house, but if you suspect you may have tracked the virus into your home, you're better off using a heavy-duty product containing at least 70% alcohol.