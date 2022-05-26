Activate Your Highest Potential With This Stunning Crystal Companion

Everything To Know About Labradorite + How To Work With It
There are crystals for everything from love to protection to abundance—and when it comes to activating your own inner power, labradorite is a great one to reach for. Here's everything to know about this stone, from its benefits to how to work with it, and more.
What is labradorite?
Labradorite is a type of feldspar mineral, getting its name from Labrador, Canada, where it was originally discovered. According to crystal expert and founder of Energy Muse Heather Askinosie, it can still be found in Canada today, as well as in Madagascar, Mexico, Russia, and the United States.
"It only takes one look at labradorite's flashy iridescence to understand where the many Native legends about this stone come from," Askinosie tells mbg of this crystal, noting that in the lore of First Nations communities in Canada, labradorite is said to contain the northern lights.
Labradorite's most renowned quality, she adds, is known as labradorescence. "This is what makes the stone transform from a bluish-gray to a show of neon illuminations in light," she says.
Properties of this crystal:
1. It can help you embrace your limitless potential.
The biggest benefit of labradorite is that it calls on you to embrace your limitless potential and strive to reach your fullest possibilities, Askinosie says. "There is no 'I can't' with this stone; connecting with labradorite encourages you to believe in the nearly impossible—and then get out of your own way so you can make it happen," she tells mbg.
If you're feeling incapable or discouraged, she adds, using labradorite can help you reignite your potential. "It allows you to see the world as being full of opportunity rather than adversity. Working with it expands your mind so you can see the magic in the universe and within yourself," Askinosie explains.
2. It can help you tap into a higher state of consciousness.
Along with helping you tap into your potential, labradorite can also allow you to reach a higher state of consciousness and think big, Askinosie tells mbg. "As a stone of destiny and transformation, labradorite compels you to recognize your strengths in ways you had previously underestimated," she explains. "By directing your focus toward your future potential, it keeps you from concentrating on your earlier setbacks."
When you work with labradorite, it stimulates both your mental and spiritual power so you can take advantage of the possibilities that surround you, she adds.
3. It can help you break through limiting beliefs.
Last but not least, labradorite can also help you overcome limiting beliefs that are holding you back. "If being afraid of disappointment or failure prevents you from striving toward bigger goals, labradorite's flashes of light help clear away the self-limiting beliefs and disillusionment that block your inner light from shining through," Askinosie says, adding, "This stone encourages you to push on, reminding you that there is no limit to your achievements."
How to use labradorite.
Healing is an inside job, meaning you can't expect any outside force to do the work for you—even crystals! However, lush labradorite can help support you as you work toward reaching your potential and overcoming limiting beliefs. Here are a few effective ways to incorporate it into your spiritual practice:
1. Use it for manifestation.
If you're looking to manifest a particular goal, here's a simple ritual you can try that incorporates labradorite, from Askinosie:
- Hold your Labradorite in your nondominant hand and say out loud, "I am limitless," three times.
- Still holding your crystal, think of one ambitious goal you would like to bring to life.
- Hold your crystal and rotate it around in your hand, observing the dimension and flashes of color. Ask yourself, "How can I take action to make my goal a reality?"
- Continue interacting with your crystal until you receive an image of your goal.
2. Place it somewhere in your home.
Place labradorite around your home as a reminder of your own power. Askinosie recommends putting it somewhere you'll see it daily. "Every time you catch the flash of your crystal, remember to embrace your limitless potential," she adds.
3. Use it in chakra work.
According to Askinosie, labradorite can help with opening up the third-eye chakra, as it allows you to access your intuition. As such, she likes to place this crystal over her own third eye, noting that doing so can give her flashes of insight and/or inspiration.
"When you put that over your third eye—[whether] you're lying down or you hold it in your hand—it helps to open up the energy of expansion," she explains.
4. Incorporate it into dream work.
Not only is labradorite a great stone for setting the tone for going to sleep, but Askinosie adds it's an excellent stone for inspiring vivid dreams as well. You can do a sort of invocation before bed with labradorite if you like, she adds, saying something like Spirit, my angels, and guides of the sleep realm, tonight I want to remember my dreams. Help me remember my dreams so I can journal them with clarity when I wake up.
5. Wear it as jewelry.
And if you'd like to work with labradorite and accessorize at the same time, you can always, of course, wear it as jewelry. Askinosie thinks it makes for a great bracelet, but it can also be nice as a necklace, sitting over your heart space, she adds.
In combination with other crystals.
Other crystals that correspond with the third-eye chakra, intuition, and empowerment would pair well with labradorite. If you'd like to access your intuition or do some third-eye chakra work, consider stones like amethyst, black jade, sodalite, clear quartz, or obsidian.
If you're more focused on empowering yourself and clearing limiting beliefs, reach for stones like citrine, carnelian, aventurine, and bloodstone.
Cleansing & charging your crystal.
According to Askinosie, you can use any of your favorite techniques to cleanse and charge labradorite. Since it's a harder and less porous crystal, it's fine to cleanse in water too.
Other ways to give your stone an energetic reset include placing it in sunlight, moonlight, sound, smoke, or even your own breath. One of Askinosie's favorite cleansing techniques is to place labradorite in soil for 24 to 48 hours to allow the Earth to clear and re-energize it.
FAQs about labradorite
Is labradorite a birth stone or associated with any zodiac signs?
Labradorite is not a birthstone, nor is it associated with any particular zodiac sign.
Which chakra is associated with it?
Labradorite is often linked with the third-eye chakra, as it can help boost intuition.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
Yes, labradorite is a great crystal to keep in your bedroom as it's not considered too energizing, and it can help with dream work.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
You can wear this stone however you like, though Askinosie personally recommends wearing it as a bracelet or necklace.
The takeaway.
Sometimes we forget just how powerful we really are—but labradorite can help us remember. Whether you need to release limiting beliefs or amp up your motivation, don't miss out on this technicolor beauty.