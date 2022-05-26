Activate Your Highest Potential With This Stunning Crystal Companion

Labradorite is a type of feldspar mineral, getting its name from Labrador, Canada, where it was originally discovered. According to crystal expert and founder of Energy Muse Heather Askinosie, it can still be found in Canada today, as well as in Madagascar, Mexico, Russia, and the United States.

"It only takes one look at labradorite's flashy iridescence to understand where the many Native legends about this stone come from," Askinosie tells mbg of this crystal, noting that in the lore of First Nations communities in Canada, labradorite is said to contain the northern lights.

Labradorite's most renowned quality, she adds, is known as labradorescence. "This is what makes the stone transform from a bluish-gray to a show of neon illuminations in light," she says.