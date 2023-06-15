Activate Your Highest Potential With This Stunning Crystal Companion

Not only is labradorite a great stone for setting the tone for going to sleep, but Askinosie adds it's an excellent stone for inspiring vivid dreams as well. You can do a sort of invocation before bed with labradorite if you like, she adds, saying something like Spirit, my angels, and guides of the sleep realm, tonight I want to remember my dreams. Help me remember my dreams so I can journal them with clarity when I wake up.