All The Benefits Of Red Jasper + How To Use This Crystal, From Experts
There are so many options to choose from when you're browsing your local crystal shop, but if motivation is what you need, red jasper may be just what you're looking for. Here's what to know about this crystal, from its benefits to how to work with it.
What is red jasper?
Red jasper is a variety of quartz and is in the chalcedony mineral class. Jasper can come in many colors, though red jasper, in particular, can have high levels of iron, resulting in the color red. And along with being found in parts of the U.S., red jasper is also mined in Russia, India, Madagascar, Brazil, and all around Western Europe.
According to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry Heather Askinosie, red jasper is most known for helping people get things done. "It helps with procrastination and taking action," she tells mbg, adding, "The mantra for red jasper is 'I take action.'"
Historically, she notes, ancient Egyptians would carve the stone into protective amulets because they believe red jasper could ward off negative spirits, and in Native American legend, red jasper is believed to be the blood of Mother Earth.
Benefits of this crystal:
1. It's motivational.
sleep support+
If you're feeling unmotivated, red jasper can help you get things going. Askinosie explains that it's known to help people overcome things like procrastination, stagnation, and delays, by orienting you toward taking action.
2. It promotes positivity.
Along with being motivating, red jasper will also encourage you to tackle your ventures with a positive outlook. As Askinosie tells mbg, "Red jasper might motivate you to start a new project and see your creation through to the end, embracing a positive and motivated attitude."
3. It's grounding.
Red jasper is also a crystal associated with the root (or first) chakra, which deals with things like stability, security, and groundedness. And according to Askinosie, red jasper is aligned with the first chakra "because it helps you to get grounded and start on a very stable foundation so that you can move forward."
How to use red jasper:
1. Set intentions with it.
One of the easiest ways to work with any stone is to meditate or set intentions with it, and Askinosie has a quick red jasper intention-setting practice that's as simple as it is powerful. Here's how to do it:
- Hold a piece of red jasper in your hand and think of one thing you've been putting off.
- Then, say out loud, "Today I get started and take action."
- Complete the task you thought in Step 1 within 24 hours.
2. Use it with your vision board.
Askinosie also notes that red jasper is a powerful crystal for powering up your vision board because it will give you the boost you need to make your vision happen.
She suggests placing carnelian on top of your board, angel aura quartz on the bottom, tiger's-eye on the left side, and red jasper on the right side. Those same stones, she notes, are also good for boosting creativity when used together.
3. Incorporate it into chakra work.
As aforementioned, red jasper is associated with the root chakra, so it's an excellent choice if you wanted to incorporate a crystal into any chakra work. It also happens to be one of the few crystals that can tolerate being put in water for extended periods of time, so why not try this chakra-balancing ritual bath from crystal expert and reiki practitioner Debra Haugen?
- Add your red jasper (and other root-chakra-supporting stones like ruby, black tourmaline, and red garnet) to your tub before running your bathwater. Be sure to cleanse the crystals first.
- Run your bath; add 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salts to help you relax and support cleansing.
- Create an atmosphere. Red is associated with the root chakra, so consider red lighting or red candles.
- Once the bathtub is filled to the brim (you want to be able to soak your entire body), add 8 to 10 drops of essential oils good for the root chakra, like vetiver, cypress, cedarwood. Keep in mind that some essential oils can irritate the skin, even when in water, so check this list for essential oils you shouldn't add to your bath first!
- If you want to add herbs (i.e., ginseng or dandelion root for the root chakra), make a strong herbal tea and add that to your bathwater. Or, if you prefer, you may make a cup of tea to sip while you soak.
- Get in and enjoy!
4. Keep it on your person.
And lastly, red jasper is a great stone to have on you during the day, whether worn as jewelry, kept in your purse, or nestled in your pocket. As Askinosie notes, "It's just one of those touchstones that you want to look at as a reminder to take action and move forward."
In combination with other crystals.
According to Askinosie, if you're looking to enhance your willpower and endurance, red jasper pairs well with citrine. For joy, on the other hand, she recommends pairing it with carnelian. Smoky quartz and red jasper, she says, go well together when you need to let go of something.
And in terms of doing chakra work, other crystals associated with this chakra are hematite, black tourmaline, obsidian, moss agate, and garnet.
Cleansing & charging your crystal.
When it comes to cleansing, clearing, and charging your crystals, much of it is up to your preferred methods and intentions. Luckily, red jasper is suited for any popular cleansing techniques you like, such as smoke, sound, sun and moonlight (just not too long in the sun), and even water—which can't be said for many other stones.
Askinosie tells mbg that for red jasper, in particular, she likes to cleanse it with sound by placing it next to a speaker and playing high-vibrational music, such as Tibetan singing bowls or mantras.
Check out our full guide to cleansing and charging crystals for more information.
FAQ
Is red jasper associated with any particular birth months or zodiac signs?
While red jasper is not an official birthstone today, according to Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, it is sometimes associated with the sign of Gemini.
Which chakra is red jasper associated with?
Red jasper is associated with the root chakra, aka the first chakra, or Muladhara.
Is it a good crystal to sleep with?
According to Askinosie, red jasper is associated with taking action and so might be better off as a stone you grab first thing in the morning when you want to get up and go.
How should it be worn as jewelry?
There's really no wrong way to wear red jasper, but Askinosie tells mbg that it can be particularly great as a necklace over your chest or as a bracelet.
The takeaway.
There are crystals for everything from love to protection, but when it comes to getting motivated, few are as helpful as red jasper. So the next time you need a swift dose of action, make sure you have this stone nearby.